MLGW lifts boil water advisory

Memphis Light, Gas and Water lifted the boil water advisory for all customers on Thursday, Dec. 29.

MLGW customers have spent six days under a boil water advisory that left tens of thousands of customers with little to no water pressure as MLGW crews repaired at least 36 water main breaks.

For residents in north and southeast Shelby County, the advisory lasted even longer.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, MLGW President Doug McGowen told residents to expect normal water pressure by Thursday, and he anticipated the boil water advisory would end soon after, pending normal results on water samples.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation assured MLGW that its samples met all state and federal water quality standards.

McGowen warned customers that the advisory could be lifted in phases, but Thursday’s announcement cleared all customers at once, although some customers — particularly in northern Shelby County — are still waiting for fully-restored water pressure.

MLGW advises customers to turn on their main water valve if it’s been closed and flush all faucets for at least two minutes, beginning with the faucets on the highest floor.

Customers should discard any ice made during the boil water advisory and check their water filters, MLGW said. If a customer’s water is discolored, MLGW advises them to flush the pipes by running water until it’s clear.