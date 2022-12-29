The San Francisco 49ers improved to 12-4 on Sunday with a 37-34 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. This game was not expected to be that close as the Raiders were starting Jarrett Stidham at quarterback against their number one ranked defense led by Nick Bosa. Derek Carr was benched this week and left the team. Not only did Stidham play exceptionally well, but the Raiders surprisingly ran the ball very well with 135 rushing yards.

