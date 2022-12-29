Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yardbarker
Broncos interim HC Jerry Rosburg passionately defends Russell Wilson
While there have been many rumors swirling about a growing rift between Denver Broncos players and starting quarterback Russell Wilson, the team’s interim head coach, Jerry Rosburg, issued a strong denial. It has been a nightmarish 2022 campaign for the Broncos and Wilson. Denver heads into Week 17 with...
Nick Bosa shares jaw-dropping personal GOAT take on Josh Jacobs
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 12-4 on Sunday with a 37-34 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. This game was not expected to be that close as the Raiders were starting Jarrett Stidham at quarterback against their number one ranked defense led by Nick Bosa. Derek Carr was benched this week and left the team. Not only did Stidham play exceptionally well, but the Raiders surprisingly ran the ball very well with 135 rushing yards.
Yardbarker
49ers Elevate DL Kemoko Turay & WR Tay Martin
Turay, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal with Indianapolis and made a base salary of $954,400 for the 2020 season. Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his...
Yardbarker
Broncos Announce Five Moves, Place OLB Randy Gregory On IR
The team is also promoting CB Lamar Jackson and OLB Jonathan Kongbo to the active roster, as well as elevating OLB Wyatt Ray and LB Ray Wilborn. Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.
FanSided
NFL mock draft: 4 surprise teams should trade up for Bryce Young
Ahead of Bryce Young’s final game with Alabama, it’s not too early to look ahead to his pro prospects. The NFL Draft is just a few months away. Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud will battle it out in early 2023 to determine which quarterback is selected first overall, and which will be relegated to JUST a top-5 pick. Life is tough as a top QB prospect, isn’t it?
NBC Sports
How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start
Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
Bears Report Card: A Day for Loafing and Losing
Low Bears marks for loafs and being out of position as they vanished after the first quarter against Detroit.
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson rushes for TD vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson rushed for a 16-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to give his team a 10-6 lead in the second quarter. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s Twitter page:. Wilson scored after Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton forced a...
Yardbarker
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team
It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
Popculture
NFL All-Pro Player Retires at 30 Years Old
An All-Pro and Pro Bowl NFL safety has announced his retirement. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday that former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a member of the team. He was a member of the Packers from 2014 to 2018 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team and Pro Bowl in 2016.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 2, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
NBC Sports
Deebo ruled out, Hyder returns for 49ers-Raiders clash
The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for the third consecutive week. The star wide receiver was ruled out of Sunday's Week 17 matchup between the 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Samuel suffered ankle and knee injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11....
Report: Jets Sources Say Team Will Retain QB Zach Wilson in 2023
The BYU alum has thrown 15 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions in 22 total games as a pro.
Josh Jacobs issues major Jarrett Stidham praise after dropping 34 points in Raiders vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders may have lost a close one to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, but for Josh Jacobs, there are still some positive takeaways from the game. For one, backup QB Jarrett Stidham showed the whole NFL what he’s capable of as a starter. Against...
Raiders, 49ers Final Week 17 injury report: WR Deebo Samuel ruled OUT
The 49ers got good news this week with Deebo Samuel returning to practice. It means he is likely to be available for the playoffs. But despite practicing the past two days, his return will have to wait at least a week. The All Pro receiver has been ruled OUT against the Raiders on Sunday.
Bryce Young cements himself as draft’s top QB prospect with dominant Sugar Bowl performance
Heisman winner Bryce Young cemented himself as the draft’s top quarterback prospect with a dominant performance in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl, helping Alabama beat Kansas State with 321 yards and five touchdowns.
