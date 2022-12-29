ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Broncos interim HC Jerry Rosburg passionately defends Russell Wilson

While there have been many rumors swirling about a growing rift between Denver Broncos players and starting quarterback Russell Wilson, the team’s interim head coach, Jerry Rosburg, issued a strong denial. It has been a nightmarish 2022 campaign for the Broncos and Wilson. Denver heads into Week 17 with...
ClutchPoints

Nick Bosa shares jaw-dropping personal GOAT take on Josh Jacobs

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 12-4 on Sunday with a 37-34 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. This game was not expected to be that close as the Raiders were starting Jarrett Stidham at quarterback against their number one ranked defense led by Nick Bosa. Derek Carr was benched this week and left the team. Not only did Stidham play exceptionally well, but the Raiders surprisingly ran the ball very well with 135 rushing yards.
Yardbarker

49ers Elevate DL Kemoko Turay & WR Tay Martin

Turay, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal with Indianapolis and made a base salary of $954,400 for the 2020 season. Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his...
Yardbarker

Broncos Announce Five Moves, Place OLB Randy Gregory On IR

The team is also promoting CB Lamar Jackson and OLB Jonathan Kongbo to the active roster, as well as elevating OLB Wyatt Ray and LB Ray Wilborn. Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.
FanSided

NFL mock draft: 4 surprise teams should trade up for Bryce Young

Ahead of Bryce Young’s final game with Alabama, it’s not too early to look ahead to his pro prospects. The NFL Draft is just a few months away. Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud will battle it out in early 2023 to determine which quarterback is selected first overall, and which will be relegated to JUST a top-5 pick. Life is tough as a top QB prospect, isn’t it?
NBC Sports

How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start

Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
Yardbarker

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team

It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
Popculture

NFL All-Pro Player Retires at 30 Years Old

An All-Pro and Pro Bowl NFL safety has announced his retirement. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday that former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a member of the team. He was a member of the Packers from 2014 to 2018 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team and Pro Bowl in 2016.
NBC Sports

Deebo ruled out, Hyder returns for 49ers-Raiders clash

The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for the third consecutive week. The star wide receiver was ruled out of Sunday's Week 17 matchup between the 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Samuel suffered ankle and knee injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11....
