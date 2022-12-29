Read full article on original website
3 Richmond restaurants wishes for 2023 (ok, maybe a few more than three)
We are making wishes in lieu of sweeping predictions for 2023 in our Richmond, Virginia dining scene.
PHOTOS: Petersburg celebrates Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday
On Friday, Dec. 30, the people of Petersburg put on a special parade to celebrate Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford on her 70th birthday.
Three-week-old Richmond zoo pygmy hippo has first swimming lesson with mom
The newest star of the Metro Richmond Zoo is strutting her stuff, showing off thousands of years of natural instincts during her first experience swimming, just three weeks after birth.
PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for Richmond’s Capital City Kwanzaa Festival
Hundreds gathered for the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 30, which marked the fifth night of Kwanzaa.
‘Does size matter?’: Science Museum of Virginia magnifies ‘tiny science’ with after-dark event
School may still be out, but class is in session at the Science Museum of Virginia where a Science After Dark event will offer guests a chance to find out, "Does size matter?"
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Museum of History & Culture announces January programming and events
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has announced its January programming and events. January 19, 6 p.m. – The Byrd Machine in Virginia: The Rise and Fall of a Conservative Political Organization. Join author and journalist Michael Lee Pope as he traces the history of Harry Byrd’s conservative...
Helping a devoted Eagle Scout honor Black veterans at historic cemetery
As part of his project to become an Eagle Scout, high school student Auggie Bryan has been working to help clean up and restore a historically Black cemetery in Richmond.
Ashland to ring in the new year with ‘Light the Way to 2023’
For the last month, downtown Ashland has transformed into a vintage Christmas village. And to end the season, there will be one final special light display to ring in the new year.
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
Stoney, city leaders release a wrap-up of Richmond’s most notable projects in 2022
This week, Mayor Levar Stoney and other Richmond leaders released an "end-of-the-year" video looking back at everything the City has accomplished in 2022. The list includes ambitious projects that are just starting to take shape, changes you might have already seen around town, and some issues that continue to be an uphill battle.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success
Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutions
New Year ResolutionsPhoto byTim MossholderonUnsplash. Every new year, some people make New Year's resolutions. However, a great percentage of those resolutions are broken by Valentine's Day in February.
These are the places you can go to warm up
If you are experiencing homelessness or don't have access to steady heat, there are some places you can go to keep warm when the temperatures drop to dangerous lows.
Tragedy hit their home. Twice. But they're painting through the trauma together.
Residents who are part of the complex's artist residency program came together to offer a "paint and heal" session, hoping to change the way the community views their home.
Bree thanks the first responder who helped her family
As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Bree Sison thanked a Chesterfield first responder who helped Bree's family.
Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies
A pregnant dog recently rescued from freezing weather conditions in Virginia has given birth – to nine puppies! Pregnant Dog Rescued On Dec. 22, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) saved a very pregnant pup from a wet, wooden dog house on personal property. According to Virginia law, dogs cannot be kept outside without proper […] The post Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies appeared first on DogTime.
