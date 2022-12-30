Eagles QB Jalen Hurts returns to practice for first time since shoulder injury

Jalen Hurts returns to practice for first time since shoulder injury 00:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since he suffered a sprained shoulder against the Chicago Bears in Week 15. The team listed Hurts as a limited participant after he didn't partake in the Eagles' walkthrough on Wednesday.

It's a good sign that Hurts is back on the field throwing the football, especially since the sprain happened in his throwing shoulder. But it's still unclear if he'll play this weekend as the Eagles get ready to face the New Orleans Saints.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't rule out Hurts from playing against the Saints on Wednesday.

If Hurts can't play, Gardner Minshew will get the start for the second straight week. Minshew played well against the Dallas Cowboys in a 40-34 loss. He completed 24 of his 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

It'll be interesting to see if Hurts will be able to be a full participant in practice leading up to Sunday.

The Eagles are currently 6.5 point favorites against the Saints on Caesars Sportsbook.