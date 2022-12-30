ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts returns to practice for first time since shoulder injury

By Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQJIN_0jy0YJWQ00

Jalen Hurts returns to practice for first time since shoulder injury 00:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since he suffered a sprained shoulder against the Chicago Bears in Week 15. The team listed Hurts as a limited participant after he didn't partake in the Eagles' walkthrough on Wednesday.

It's a good sign that Hurts is back on the field throwing the football, especially since the sprain happened in his throwing shoulder. But it's still unclear if he'll play this weekend as the Eagles get ready to face the New Orleans Saints.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't rule out Hurts from playing against the Saints on Wednesday.

If Hurts can't play, Gardner Minshew will get the start for the second straight week. Minshew played well against the Dallas Cowboys in a 40-34 loss. He completed 24 of his 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

It'll be interesting to see if Hurts will be able to be a full participant in practice leading up to Sunday.

The Eagles are currently 6.5 point favorites against the Saints on Caesars Sportsbook.

Comments / 1

Margaret Sigler
4d ago

Jalen hurts take you time coming back ! Yes we want you to play But watch that shoulder please! we want you 100% healthy for the playoffs season. If do play on SUNDAY would nice too see you in the 3 Or 4th Quarter near the end of the game .We need that WINNING TOUCHDOWN TO COMPLETE THE CLINCH TITLE IN THIS FOOTBALL GAME! COACH JUST SAYING IF THING START GOING BADLY BUT HIM IN PLEASE TO WIN THE GAME CLINCH TITLE, WE MUST WIN THIS GAME AT HOME ! PRAYING FOR OUT VICTORY ON SUNDAY. GO EAGLES, GO JALEN HURTS, OR2ND QUARTERBACK. A WIN GUYS

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Josh Sweat carted off field in Eagles-Saints due to injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost one of their key members of their defense on the first drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Josh Sweat went down on the field after making a tackle on a play where the Saints picked up the first down. It was a scary site at Lincoln Financial Field as the cart had to come out for Sweat with the entire Eagles team surrounding him at the field. The Eagles said Josh Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin collapses on field after making tackle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.CONTINUED COVERAGE: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injuryHamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic alum who played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, was injured during the first quarter of Monday's game. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and fell to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance were brought out onto the field, reporters at the game tweeted. Hamlin was given CPR on the field, the Monday Night Football...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Philly

Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, family asks for prayers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A serious on-field injury Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals shook the nation. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and spent the night in the intensive care unit where he remains in critical condition, the Bills said in an update. An outpouring of prayers continues to be sent to Hamlin in hopes he is able to recover. His family expressed their gratitude for the love and support the NFL community has shown and asked supporters to continue to pray. Here is the full statement: "On behalf of our family, we want to express our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 17 action

Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Five former Alabama players scored touchdowns during Week 17 – quarterback Mac Jones (Patriots), running back Najee Harris (Steelers) and Josh Jacobs (Raiders), wide receiver...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Injury to keep Foles out of Colts finale; Ehlinger to start

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will miss the Indianapolis Colts season finale against Houston because of injured ribs and will be replaced by second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Interim coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement Monday. “Nick's really sore, the whole side of his body,” Saturday said. “Obviously, he took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Philly

Eagles fans burry their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints.After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that 4th quarter-pick 6 against the Saints and boy did that sting."How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles-Giants Week 18: playoff scenarios, where to watch, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NFC East, home-field advantage and the top seed in the NFC will come down to a trio of late Sunday afternoon games. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.The game will air at 4:25 p.m. on CBS3.Here's what to know.Playoff scenariosSunday afternoon's 4:25 p.m. slate of games carries a lot of weight as to what the NFC postseason picture will look like. It involves the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. Here's a closer look at the scenarios.NFC EastThe 13-3 Eagles have already locked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at age 97

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Art McNally, the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 97.His son, Tom McNally, said Monday that his father died of natural causes at a hospital in Newtown, Pennsylvania, near his longtime home.McNally died less than five months after getting inducted into the Hall of Fame following more than a half-century working as an on-field official, the head of officiating for the NFL and an adviser to the league who is credited with modernizing the practice of how games are officiated."Art McNally was an extraordinary man, the epitome...
NEWTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills say.The team tweeted an update overnight saying, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."The remainder of the game was postponed following the injury. The NFL didn't say when the rest of the game would be played.In a statement released Tuesday,...
OHIO STATE
glensidelocal.com

Interview with Abington grad Julie Bacanskas, Eagles’ social media Senior Manager

2011 Abington High School graduate Julie Bacanskas has been managing the Philadelphia Eagles social media outlets since 2015. Glenside Local caught up with Julie amidst her demanding in-season schedule. As a lifelong sports fan, a Flyers die-hard, and an Abington native, Julie says her understanding of the Philly fan base has been crucial to her job description.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy