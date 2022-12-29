Read full article on original website
z975.com
News in Clarksville: Buc-ee’s, Marcelina, license plate readers and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location at Exit 1: Buc-ee’s, the record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots, is making its way to town. Clarksville Now Wrapped: Your 2022 in...
Ascension Saint Thomas, TriStar Health welcome first babies of 2023 in Middle TN
Less than an hour after the clock struck midnight on New Year's Day, three adorable new Middle Tennesseans were welcomed into the world at Ascension Saint Thomas and TriStar Health hospitals!
clarksvillenow.com
HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
WSMV
210,000 ring in New Year at Nashville’s celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials estimate 210,000 people gathered at midnight in Bicentennial Park to ring in the new year with a lineup of country music stars taking the stage. It was an electric atmosphere with Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini taking the stage. Ann Berry...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
WSMV
Buc-ee’s coming to Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Buc-ee’s, a popular Southern chain of large travel center stores, is set to open a new location in Montgomery County in 2023. The city of Clarksville is slated for a new Buc-ee’s next year and the location is off I-24 on Trenton Road, according to a spokesperson for the city. Buc-ee’s purchased the property within the last two months.
Kingsport Times-News
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
City of Erin asking residents to conserve water amid shortage
The City of Erin is asking all residents to conserve their water usage as the area continues to experience a shortage.
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee.
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
clarksvillenow.com
Public Library holds NOON Year’s Eve Balloon Drop for hundreds of children, families | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Libraries aren’t always a quiet place: On Saturday, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library was filled with singing and dancing as the library celebrated the end of 2022 with a Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop. More than 1,300 kids and adults counted down...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Tiny Town Road back open after single-vehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A single-vehicle crash has closed Tiny Town Road in north Clarksville. At about 6:10 p.m., Clarksville Police were working at the scene near Arbor Street, according to Lt. Charles Gill. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
smokeybarn.com
RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night
RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
Hendersonville to be a Tennessee Tree Day Distributor
Hendersonville is a Tennessee Tree Day Distributor. Tennessee Tree Day 2023 is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind in America, taking place on Saturday, March 18, 2023!. The City of Hendersonville is once again partnering with the Tennessee Environmental Council to be a 2023 Tennessee Tree Day distributor!
I-65 in Nashville reopens after death investigation
Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
wpln.org
Thawing out from the Arctic storm shifted Tennessee’s soils, breaking water pipes and threatening drinking water for some
Tennessee soils were on the move again this week after the recent Arctic blast. When temperatures climbed comfortably above freezing, the ground began to thaw and move, causing some water line breaks across Nashville — one of which caused a massive dumping of clean water into the Cumberland River.
Arnold's Country Kitchen closing in Nashville
After a 40-year run, Arnold's Country Kitchen will close on Eighth Avenue in 2023.
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured in Wedgewood area
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.
