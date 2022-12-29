ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.
Sheriff’s office: Driver on the run after attempted traffic stop in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Grathwol Drive in the Kings Grant neighborhood in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on the scene. Officials told WECT that they were performing a traffic stop in the area and the driver got out and ran. NHCSO has K-9s on the scene to assist in their search for the driver.

