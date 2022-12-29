Manslaughter Charge For Norwalk Crash That Left 1 Dead

Erles Ismael Aguilera Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A 25-year-old Fairfield County man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a crash that left a 19-year-old dead.

The crash, which killed Oscar Valdovinos of Norwalk, took place in Norwalk on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

When Norwalk officers arrived on the scene of the crash they found a single-car crash with four people injured, said Deputy Chief Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police.

Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service transported three occupants to Norwalk Hospital, with Valdovinos pronounced dead at the scene, Blake said.

The Norwalk Police Crash Reconstruction Unit assumed the investigation. Investigators interviewed victims and witnesses, collected evidence, and executed search warrants.

As a result of their investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the driver, Erles Ismael Aguilera, of Stamford, who was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 28, and charged with:

Manslaughter

Assault with a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Aguilera is being held on a $750,000 bond.

