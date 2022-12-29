Read full article on original website
50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group
50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Van Lathan Calls Akon A “Clown” For Comparing African & Black American Performers
Akon didn’t have nice things to say about Black American performers but praised artists from Africa. Akon has been on quite the press run lately, and not everyone is impressed. The hitmaker’s recent remarks about Nick Cannon earned him a viral moment. However, his comments comparing African performers to Black Americans received a bit of pushback.
R. Kelly’s team may have found the people who leaked his latest album
On Dec. 9, an album under R. Kelly’s name titled I Admit It was released on streaming services. Hours after the album was released, Sony Music said that the album appeared to be a bootleg version. The album was then pulled from Spotify and Apple Music. R. Kelly’s team...
Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship
Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
musictimes.com
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
Jay-Z Offered Bacardi $1.5 Billion For D’USSÉ & Got Rejected
Jay-Z and Bacardi's D'USSÉ cognac brand are not seeing eye to eye despite their 50-50 partnership which has been ongoing since 2012.
Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing By Family Months After Disappearing
Theophilus London, a rapper who was a key collaborator on Kanye West’s Donda album, has been missing for several months, his family claims. The last anyone spoke to London was in July of this year. After unsuccessful attempts to reach him, his family filed a missing person’s report on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper was based. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in a statement this week in the hopes of locating the 35-year-old rapper. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us...
Kanye West: Petition to remove rapper’s music from streaming services nears 75,000 signatures
A petition calling for Kanye West’s musical catalogue to be removed from streaming services is approaching 75,000 signatures.The change.org petition was created in response to the Donda rapper’s recent string of antisemitic comments and social media posts.“Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements,” wrote the petition’s creator.“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye...
Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Drake and 21 Savage have reached new heights, as their collaborative LP, Her Loss, has just surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, ChartData reports. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the music data platform tweeted out the news following the project’s success after being released under two months ago on Nov. 4th. Reportedly, Her Loss has become the “A Lot” rapper’s first LP to meet such a feat, as this is the twelfth for Drake. More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’ Debuts At #1Drake's Producer Noah '40' Shebib Shows Love To Megan Thee StallionDrake Lyrics From His 'Degrassi' Years Resurface In...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
Young Thug Adds Hip-Hop Experts To Witness List For YSL RICO Trial
Young Thug’s legal team has submitted the rapper’s witness list as he prepares to face trial and appears to be leaning on the expertise of Hip-Hop historians and authors to help plead his case. According to AllHipHop, Thug’s witness list was turned in on Sunday (Dec. 18) and includes a number of esteemed authors and college professors, who are considered experts of Hip-Hop culture and rap lyrics. Among those who could possibly appear in court on the Slime Language rapper’s behalf are Dr. Erik Nielson, who co-authored the book Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America, Dr. Adam...
HipHopDX.com
Yung Joc Questions Why He Should Stop Listening To R. Kelly’s Music
Yung Joc wants to know why it’s culturally unacceptable to listen to R. Kelly‘s music after his conviction, but art from people like Harvey Weinstein and Charlie Sheen hasn’t gotten the same treatment. The rapper/media personality discussed the topic in an interview with Vlad TV published on...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Vents About Grammys Snubs, Says Trump Pardon Is His 'Grammy'
Kodak Black has shared his frustrations about being snubbed by the Grammy Awards, but said the love of a certain former president is all he needs. The Florida rapper was chilling in the studio with Akademiks and YouTuber Adin Ross when he said he felt he was supposed to have “a million” Grammys by now with all the success he’s had in his career.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Drops Takeoff Tribute Vid Mourning Late Migos Rapper
Boosie Badazz isn’t letting slain Migos rapper Takeoff’s name fade from memory -- he just released a touching visual for his “Rocketman” memorial song. The somber black-and-white video features Boosie overlooking a Takeoff portrait amid a candlelight vigil as he laments on past mistakes and ills within Black culture.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Gets Into Minor Car Accident, Lets Driver Slide
The Baton Rouge native took to his Instagram account on Monday (December 26) to provide the news. Although it can be hectic, the holiday season usually puts people in a festive mood and promotes generosity. It certainly seems as though the Christmas spirit got to Boosie Badazz this year. The...
suggest.com
DaBaby vs Roddy Ricch: Who Has The Higher Net Worth In 2023?
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. In case you missed...
iheart.com
Alex Loyalty Is On The Verge Of Altering The Music Industry Forever
With a good ear for music and reputation for upholding loyalty to all in his orbit, Alex Loyalty is on the verge of altering the music industry forever. Semi-responsible for this generation's biggest stars, his creative direction and forecast of music industry’s trends makes him one of music's most prominent executives.
Diddy Spotted On NYC Date With Influencer Shawntya Joseph HOURS Before Announcing Birth Of His Sixth Child With Another Woman
Life comes at you fast — but if you're Diddy, it's just another day in the park (Central Park, that is). The multi-talented rapper, producer, and actor was seen out on a date with influencer Shawntya Joseph in New York City — just a day before the mogul announced the birth of his sixth child with another woman, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, the artist formally known as P. Diddy, 53, shared that he had a new daughter. It was later revealed his latest baby mama is cyber-security analyst Dana Tran, 28.But on Friday, Diddy and Joseph walked...
