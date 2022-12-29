Several new Colorado laws are going into effect Sunday, New Year's Day, that carry significant impacts statewide. One new law will charge 10 cents for every plastic bag distributed at grocery stores statewide. The law is in efforts to cut down on plastic waste. Another law requires all eggs sold in the Centennial State to be cage free. Starting this Sunday, egg producers will be required to have at least one square foot of floor space for chickens. That's about the size of a vinyl record case. "Cage free doesn't necessarily mean they're out in the pasture roaming around and...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO