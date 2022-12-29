Read full article on original website
Related
New laws to be aware of in the new year
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the new year comes new rules and laws that will take effect. From the state level to the city level, there is almost always a change that comes with the new year. FOX21 News has a list of some of the changes to be aware of starting Jan. 1, 2023: Consumer […]
New year brings new Colorado laws impacting people statewide
Several new Colorado laws are going into effect Sunday, New Year's Day, that carry significant impacts statewide. One new law will charge 10 cents for every plastic bag distributed at grocery stores statewide. The law is in efforts to cut down on plastic waste. Another law requires all eggs sold in the Centennial State to be cage free. Starting this Sunday, egg producers will be required to have at least one square foot of floor space for chickens. That's about the size of a vinyl record case. "Cage free doesn't necessarily mean they're out in the pasture roaming around and...
coloradopolitics.com
New judges, new precedents bring big changes in Colorado | 2022 IN REVIEW
2022 was a seismic year in Colorado politics, boasting a pair of consequential elections that reshaped coalitions in both parties and extended Democratic dominance, a legislative session that will reshape the state's efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic, and major changes to precedent and personnel in the court system. Here...
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
New law could spike egg costs amid shortage
DENVER — The executive director of Colorado Egg Producers says customers at the grocery store will likely see some sort of increase in the price of eggs, relating to a new law that begins Sunday, that will move Colorado towards 100% ‘cage free’ eggs. On January 1,...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Prepare for some new costs of being employed in 2023 in Colorado
As another year begins, so do some new state laws. And 2023 has a major one that will hit many workers’ paychecks almost immediately. Paid family leave, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, will cost roughly $4.33 per week for a worker who makes $50,000 a year. In return, that worker will be eligible for up to 12 weeks (or 16 weeks for complicated births) starting in 2024. This isn’t a vacation fund, but kind of an emergency fund that will provide workers paid time off to have a baby or take care of sick loved ones or themselves.
Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure
(The Center Square) – A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado's state agencies considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions. ...
fremontcountycrusader.com
Residents May Opt Out of Added Vehicle Registration Fees
During the Dec. 27 meeting of the Fremont County Board of County Commissioners, County Clerk Justin Grantham encouraged residents to pay attention to their motor registrations. Starting this year, a $29 pass fee will be tacked on all vehicle registrations in Colorado unless the motorists opt out. The pass will...
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s wildfire risk is so high some homeowners can’t get insured. The state may create last-resort coverage.
State lawmakers are preparing to introduce a bill in the legislature that would create a quasi-governmental program offering basic home insurance to the growing number of Colorado homeowners who say they can’t get coverage from private companies because the risk of wildfire is growing. The Colorado Division of Insurance...
Colorado works to add services for its fastest-growing demographic: 65 and up
Colorado is second only to Alaska in the U.S. for the quickest growing 65+ population. Over the past decade, the group has grown by more than 317,000 in Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com
Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette
It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
coloradopolitics.com
In memoriam | 2022 IN REVIEW
The year 2022 was bookended by the deaths of two major political figures whose lives touched many at the state Capitol and beyond: Department of Labor and Employment lobbyist Pat Teegarden,who died on Feb. 5, and House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, 55, of Loveland, who passed away on Oct. 30.
Governor Polis tells public how to correctly pronounce 'Colorado', sparking debate
Governor Polis recently took to Facebook to spark up the old debate on how to correctly pronounce Colorado. According to the governor, of the two possible pronunciations—"caw-luh-RAD-o" and "caw-luh-ROD-o"— the former is the only right way to say it. The distinction, though relatively slight, caused some outrage in...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
New Year = New Rules
Starting January 1st, 2023, several changes will be implemented in Colorado including an increased minimum wage, the Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, and no single-use plastic bags. Minimum Wage Increase. Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase by more than a dollar in 2023. The minimum wage will go...
KKTV
Colorado minimum wage to increase more than $1 in January 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the New Year, Colorado’s minimum wage will increase from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 per hour. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also signed a law allowing local governments to set a higher minimum wage if they see fit. Minimum wage for tipped employees at the sate level will increase to $10.63 in 2023.
commercecitysentinel.com
Shoppers will be charged 10 cents per plastic and paper bag
Colorado businesses are required to charge consumers a 10-cent fee for each plastic and paper bag they carry out of the store as of Jan. 1. That’s because of a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021 and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat. The...
Colorado sees surge in requests for home heating help
Soaring energy prices and the deep freeze last week have brought a surge of calls for help to pay heating bills.The state's LEAP, or Low Income Energy Assistance Program, is reporting an 8% increase in applications as 2022 comes to an end. And that's after two consecutive years of 10% growth in requests for help.LEAP is also reporting a surge of up to 20% in its furnace repair and replacement program. Part of that demand for support is due to higher costs for parts and labor in order to maintain home heating systems.LEAP's Manager Theresa Kullen told CBS News Colorado...
15 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Colorado
The further you travel West in America the funnier the names of towns begin to become. In the days of the Old West, something as simple as a funny joke might result in the name of a river, a mine, or even a town. Colorado is full of town names...
3 changes that could impact Coloradans' lives in 2023
Policy changes that may impact the daily lives of some Coloradans are set to be ushered in once 2023 hits. House Bill 1343 passed in 2020, banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs in the state. Beginning on January 1, egg producers will have two years to comply with the new policy.
coloradopolitics.com
12 Colorado cities, towns lose urban status with new Census criteria
Despite Colorado's population exploding over the last decade, a dozen cities and towns lost their status as urban areas due to revised criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau released a list of places considered urban based on their new criteria Thursday, showing almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. being changed from "urban" to "rural." The new criteria raised the minimum population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and added a minimum of 2,000 housing units to the definition.
Comments / 0