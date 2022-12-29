ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Getting organized in the New Year

A day after a 30-inch water main broke in downtown Kansas City, affected businesses are appreciative of KCMO's response. After days of cancellations, Southwest Airlines appears to be back to normal operations at KCI. Dash cam captures video connected to KCK police shooting Friday. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:00...
KANSAS CITY, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign

“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
KANSAS CITY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Legend of Bone Hill, Missouri and the Ghost Looking for its Gold

Of all the legends in Missouri, few are older than the one that tells the story of Bone Hill, Missouri and the ghost that is still searching for its lost gold. For starters, the Bone Hill Cemetery is a real place in Missouri. It's now known as the Ebenezer Church Cemetery and it's located at 37704 E Bone Hill Road in Sibley, Missouri. It's a lonely place that's just east of the metro area of Kansas City.
SIBLEY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Northland business has given millions to charities

Standing in a lane where cars soon would be auctioned, the beaming leaders of four local charities each took their turn accepting a $63,277.85 donation from Northland business America’s Auto Auction Kansas City. The donations of more than $250,000 brought the total donated in just nine years to over $2.1 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023

This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

Independence City Hall Announcement

Independence City Hall will close for the New Year holiday. All city offices will be closed on Monday and will reopen at 8:00am on Tuesday. There will not be sanitation services on Monday as well as they will be shifted to Tuesday. Leaf Pickup will resume on Wednesday with zone 5 being picked up.
Hays Post

KC restaurant owner made building available to drug traffickers

KANSAS CITY– The owner of the Rockstar Burgers restaurant in Kansas City, Mo., has pleaded guilty in federal court to allowing his former restaurant building to be used in a drug trafficking conspiracy that is alleged to have distributed more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, valued at more than $1.7 million, according to the United State's Attorney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
OLATHE, KS
kcwater.us

KC Water Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory

(Kansas City, MO) – Out of an abundance of caution, KC Water is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory to customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway- east to west and Independence Blvd. to Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.-north to south after a 30-inch main ruptured on Friday, Dec. 30th.
KANSAS CITY, MO

