Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City mayor offering $5k signing bonus to combat 911 dispatcher shortage: 'Dire measures are needed'
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is offering heightened incentives for residents willing to become 911 dispatchers as Missouri's largest city faces staffing shortages.
Keith Carnes, KC Freedom Project giving back to kids in Kansas City community
Keith Carnes and the KC Freedom Project hope free diapers, kids clothing and more can help provide healing for families whose loved ones are currently incarcerated.
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: Getting organized in the New Year
A day after a 30-inch water main broke in downtown Kansas City, affected businesses are appreciative of KCMO's response. After days of cancellations, Southwest Airlines appears to be back to normal operations at KCI. Dash cam captures video connected to KCK police shooting Friday. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:00...
Kansas City Health Department reminder amid Ohio measles outbreak
Kansas City's Health Department warns parents that children need two doses of the measles vaccine to be fully protected amid Ohio outbreak.
martincitytelegraph.com
Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign
“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
Legend of Bone Hill, Missouri and the Ghost Looking for its Gold
Of all the legends in Missouri, few are older than the one that tells the story of Bone Hill, Missouri and the ghost that is still searching for its lost gold. For starters, the Bone Hill Cemetery is a real place in Missouri. It's now known as the Ebenezer Church Cemetery and it's located at 37704 E Bone Hill Road in Sibley, Missouri. It's a lonely place that's just east of the metro area of Kansas City.
plattecountylandmark.com
Northland business has given millions to charities
Standing in a lane where cars soon would be auctioned, the beaming leaders of four local charities each took their turn accepting a $63,277.85 donation from Northland business America’s Auto Auction Kansas City. The donations of more than $250,000 brought the total donated in just nine years to over $2.1 million.
Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates
Seniors living in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may be eligible for rebates to help pay for their homes, utilities
lawrencekstimes.com
Man dies at North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness
A man died Friday at the North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness. At least two people tried to perform CPR to resuscitate the man. One of them was a woman who trembled from shock afterward. She said she wished the camp had access to Narcan — an opioid overdose...
30-inch water main breaks in downtown Kansas City, MO; water service impacted
A water main break in the Crossroads Arts District just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is causing disruptions to travel.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
Kansas City police commissioner Don Wagner stepping down
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners says commissioner Don Wagner is retiring from his role after five years.
Popular Westport business reopens a year after devastating fire
A Kansas City art studio and milkshake bar called Creative Culture reopened for business a year after a fire gutted the Westport building.
kggfradio.com
Independence City Hall Announcement
Independence City Hall will close for the New Year holiday. All city offices will be closed on Monday and will reopen at 8:00am on Tuesday. There will not be sanitation services on Monday as well as they will be shifted to Tuesday. Leaf Pickup will resume on Wednesday with zone 5 being picked up.
Kansas City natural gas bills surge amid cold snap, rate increases
Kansas City natural gas customers are seeing Spire Energy bills double over what they paid last year due in part to two recent rate increases.
KC restaurant owner made building available to drug traffickers
KANSAS CITY– The owner of the Rockstar Burgers restaurant in Kansas City, Mo., has pleaded guilty in federal court to allowing his former restaurant building to be used in a drug trafficking conspiracy that is alleged to have distributed more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, valued at more than $1.7 million, according to the United State's Attorney.
Kansas City’s most popular snacks in 2022
Kansas City Price Chopper stores released a list of most sold soda, chips, frozen pizza, granola bars, and frozen treat brands in 2022.
KYTV
Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcwater.us
KC Water Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory
(Kansas City, MO) – Out of an abundance of caution, KC Water is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory to customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway- east to west and Independence Blvd. to Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.-north to south after a 30-inch main ruptured on Friday, Dec. 30th.
