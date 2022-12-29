ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia DA's office launches new unit to handle carjackings

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

There is a new unit dedicated to investigating and prosecuting carjackings in Philadelphia.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the launch of the new investigative division on Thursday.

It will work directly with the Gun Violence Task Force to name and arrest suspects.

The D.A.'s office worked with City Council to secure funding for the unit.

According to the Action News Data Journalism Team, there have been roughly twice as many carjackings this year compared to last, and four times as many as in 2020.

Krasner's office says it has charged 304 of the 305 carjacking arrests made by Philly police.

The D.A.'s office, citing Philadelphia Police Department Data, said of those 305 arrests, 159 involved adult suspects and 146 were of juveniles.

6abc Action News

