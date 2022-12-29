Read full article on original website
Police Chase Wanted Suspect In Motorhome In Klamath Falls
December 31, 2022 at approximately 10:00AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps fled the scene in a motorhome while deputies pursued. During the pursuit Epps struck four private vehicles as well as damaged a patrol vehicle. During the pursuit Epps discharged a firearm resulting in no injuries.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man arrested on five counts Attempted Murder in motorhome escape
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 AM the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps...
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
opb.org
Medford man accused of trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters
Medford police have arrested a man they say is responsible for trafficking more than 28,000 stolen catalytic converters, worth about $7 million, since October 2021. Detectives last week searched three locations in Bend and Medford in connection with the trafficking ring they had been investigating. They found and seized several tons of catalytic converters, and arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED FORGERY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following an alleged forgery incident on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 8:30 a.m. dispatch received multiple calls regarding a man who was allegedly trying to pass fake $100 bills at two businesses in the 4600 block of Carnes Road in Green. A deputy arrived and contacted 35-year old Michael Taylor. The suspect allegedly admitted he was told they were fake at the first business but went to the second business right after that. Taylor was also allegedly in possession of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
KTVL
Felon arrested, drugs found after police chase on Interstate 5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after police discovered drugs in a car after a police chase on Interstate 5. According to police, officials attempted to stop 56-year-old Kenneth Murray at the Manzanita Rest area for a traffic violation on Dec. 22.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
mybasin.com
MAN FOUND DECEASED IN BEAR CREEK
On December 22, 2022 at approximately 8:40 a.m. Medford Police Officers were dispatched to what appeared to be a deceased subject in Bear Creek, behind the parking lot of 40 N. Riverside Ave. Officers located the subject, who was confirmed to be deceased. Medford Police Detectives and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Medical Examiners were summoned to the scene. Upon initial assessment, there were no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN DUE TO WARRANTS
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for warrants after an investigation early Tuesday. A DCSO report said at about 2:30 a.m. while looking into the possible misuse of 911, the 36-year old woman was contacted in the 1000 block of Union Gap, between Sutherlin and Oakland.
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CHARGED WITH 4TH DEGREE ASSAULT, FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT INCIDENT
Two people were charged with 4th degree assault following a Friday night incident in the Winchester area. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:30 p.m. a 52-year old woman called dispatch and said she had been pushed down by an 80-year old man, which caused prolonged pain to a large contusion on her arm. The woman said she got up and pushed the man down, then hit him in the face multiple times while sitting on his chest. This allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Elmar Drive.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son
A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
kezi.com
Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him
ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
KDRV
Pacific Power working to restore electricity to 13,000 customers in Jackson, Josephine counties
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Pacific Power is working today to restore power across Josephine and Jackson Counties. Its map showing power outages today says, "Widespread outages across the state due to high winds; resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. Crews working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible."
