Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Related
travellemming.com
31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)
If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
Bay Area businesses grapple with severe flooding during New Year's Eve storm
Business owners are contending with extensive damage to storefronts, restaurants and gyms throughout the Bay Area after Saturday's atmospheric river drenched the region.
First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK -- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.Kaiser Permanente spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. The baby, Ezekiel Laviolette, is in good health and is the first born to parents Eric and Allison Laviolette of Pleasant Hill, according to a Kaiser spokeswoman.Sonkin said two other births occurred early in 2023 at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, with one baby born at 12:20 a.m. and another just after, at 12:21...
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay area
San Francisco gets ready to rock in the new year as they renew their midnight fireworks displayPhoto bycourtesy of the Barbagelata Group twitter page. San Francisco will renew their annual New Year's Eve fireworks show at midnight to welcome in the new year. Last year's fireworks were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. With so many struggling in the last couple of years, many are hopeful that 2023 will be a special year for everyone. They are expecting around 200,000 people to be at the celebration.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rains: Trouble everywhere
OAKLAND, Calif. - Torrential rains struck all over the Bay Area, creating all kinds of havoc, especially with traffic and trees, faster than first responders were comfortable with. We spent a long day on the roads, finding trouble almost everywhere. It was a tour of the Bay in disaster mode.
EXCLUSIVE: Thieves steal visiting young children's Christmas presents in SF car break-in
This break-in happened weeks after two photographers -- one in the middle of taking wedding photos -- were attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside the Palace of Fine Arts.
tourcounsel.com
Stonestown Galleria | Shopping mall in San Francisco, California
The Stonestown Galleria shopping center is located on 20th Avenue. It opened in 1952, making it one of the oldest shopping malls in San Francisco. Here you will find more than 100 stores including options for fashion, shoes, electronics and more. For example, you can renew your wardrobe in the fast fashion stores H&M, Zara, Forever 21 and the Japanese Uniqlo. You can also go shopping at Victoria's Secret lingerie store or other major fashion brands such as Cotton: On and Express.
Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP San Francisco has advised drivers that Highway 101 is closed in both directions due to major flooding. CHP advises drivers to take Interstate 280 as an alternate route. There is no current estimate for reopening. The post Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding appeared first on KION546.
The Biz Beat: San Jose’s La Barrique is a feast for your eyes—and stomach
At La Barrique in San Jose’s Little Saigon, you can start your meal with a volcano of flaming bone marrow and a crafted cocktail, dine on a 42-ounce tomahawk steak served on a wooden platter and end your evening with colorful gelatos rising out of a fog of dry ice.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
sfstandard.com
New Year’s Rainfall Busts Records, Creates Chaos in SF
With today’s heavy rains, San Francisco has shattered two wet weather records and may be on track to crack a third by the time the clock strikes midnight and the city rings in 2023. As of this afternoon, Downtown San Francisco had already surpassed the daily record of 2.12...
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: I-880 Shut Down In Oakland After Major Crash
A multiple-injury crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-880 at Fruitvale in Oakland, leading to all lanes being shut down. The crash involved a jackknifed big rig and two other vehicles, and all northbound lanes reopened by 6:40 a.m. [KPIX / KRON4]. The ice-skating rink at Union Square...
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
Comments / 4