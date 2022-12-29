ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)

If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK -- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.Kaiser Permanente spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. The baby, Ezekiel Laviolette, is in good health and is the first born to parents Eric and Allison Laviolette of Pleasant Hill, according to a Kaiser spokeswoman.Sonkin said two other births occurred early in 2023 at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, with one baby born at 12:20 a.m. and another just after, at 12:21...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
James Patrick

San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay area

San Francisco gets ready to rock in the new year as they renew their midnight fireworks displayPhoto bycourtesy of the Barbagelata Group twitter page. San Francisco will renew their annual New Year's Eve fireworks show at midnight to welcome in the new year. Last year's fireworks were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. With so many struggling in the last couple of years, many are hopeful that 2023 will be a special year for everyone. They are expecting around 200,000 people to be at the celebration.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rains: Trouble everywhere

OAKLAND, Calif. - Torrential rains struck all over the Bay Area, creating all kinds of havoc, especially with traffic and trees, faster than first responders were comfortable with. We spent a long day on the roads, finding trouble almost everywhere. It was a tour of the Bay in disaster mode.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Stonestown Galleria | Shopping mall in San Francisco, California

The Stonestown Galleria shopping center is located on 20th Avenue. It opened in 1952, making it one of the oldest shopping malls in San Francisco. Here you will find more than 100 stores including options for fashion, shoes, electronics and more. For example, you can renew your wardrobe in the fast fashion stores H&M, Zara, Forever 21 and the Japanese Uniqlo. You can also go shopping at Victoria's Secret lingerie store or other major fashion brands such as Cotton: On and Express.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

New Year’s Rainfall Busts Records, Creates Chaos in SF

With today’s heavy rains, San Francisco has shattered two wet weather records and may be on track to crack a third by the time the clock strikes midnight and the city rings in 2023. As of this afternoon, Downtown San Francisco had already surpassed the daily record of 2.12...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy