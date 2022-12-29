San Francisco gets ready to rock in the new year as they renew their midnight fireworks displayPhoto bycourtesy of the Barbagelata Group twitter page. San Francisco will renew their annual New Year's Eve fireworks show at midnight to welcome in the new year. Last year's fireworks were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. With so many struggling in the last couple of years, many are hopeful that 2023 will be a special year for everyone. They are expecting around 200,000 people to be at the celebration.

