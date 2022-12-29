ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SWITCHING SIDES? Princess Eugenie Who Claimed To Be Close To Meghan Markle Shares Words of Gratitude For Kate Middleton

By Shraddha
netflixjunkie.com
 3 days ago
epicstream.com

Hollywood Elites Distancing Themselves From Meghan Markle, Prince Harry? Beyoncé Won’t Like Private SMS on Reality Show, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably shared too much personal stuff in their Netflix docuseries, as one royal expert warned them about Hollywood elites taking their distance from them. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Face Setbacks From Harry & Meghan?. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Once Meghan and Harry’s Friend, Hollywood A-lister Boards Private Jet To Deliver Christmas Treats to Kate and The Other Prince

Britain’s Imperial Family has its own fandom, and the Hollywood bigwigs have their own fangirl moments too. Since time immemorial, the Royal Family has a record of getting along with the greatest of stars in the Industry. Be it Marilyn Monroe curtseying to Queen Elizabeth or Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta. Celebrities have always rubbed elbows with the cream of the British aristocracy. Recently after King Charles’s royal meeting with the King of Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds, another royal and star team, has surfaced on the internet. It is none other than Prince William and Kate with Tom Cruise.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.

