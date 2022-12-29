Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Meet NeROIC: An Efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework For Object Acquisition Of Images In The Wild
Machine learning is becoming increasingly important in the world of technology. As computers become more advanced and powerful, they can process data faster and more accurately than ever. Recent developments in machine learning have increased interest in using coordinate-based neural networks that parametrize the physical properties of scenes or objects across space and time to solve visual computing problems. These methods, known as neural fields, have been used successfully for synthesizing 3D shapes, human body animation, 3D reconstruction, and pose estimation.
aiexpress.io
NVIDIA DRIVE OS earns safety certification
TÜV SÜD has decided that NVIDIA’s DRIVE OS 5.2 software program meets the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 26262 Automotive Security Integrity Degree (ASIL) B normal, which targets practical security in street automobiles’ techniques, {hardware} and software program. NVIDIA DRIVE OS is an working system for...
csengineermag.com
LOCHNER ACQUIRES ARMSTRONG CONSULTANTS DOUBLING AVIATION PRACTICE
H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of transportation infrastructure planning and engineering services, is expanding its geographic presence and service offering to the aviation market with the acquisition of Armstrong Consultants (Armstrong). Founded in 1973 and serving the airport community exclusively since 1985, Armstrong specializes in planning, engineering, and...
csengineermag.com
Industry leader to head Queensland public works institute
Queensland’s public works engineering sector has a new industry leader with the appointment this month of Brett Wright. The highly experienced administrator assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australia Qld-NT (IPWEAQ-NT) after spending more than 21 years leading state and national peak industry bodies in the heavy vehicle and automotive industries.
agupdate.com
Boost efficiency with latest cloud tech
Pig farms must use technology in harmony with human inputs if the business is going to succeed and be profitable in the current marketplace. Pig units have traditionally been very labor-intensive, requiring many people to work on the farms for long hours seven days a week. That labor requirement is...
The art of noise: How to shoot in poor lighting with your Canon camera
Our resident Canon expert Brian Worley runs through how to get the best results in low-light situations with high ISO settings
game-news24.com
India imposes regulations Smart devices need an USB Type-C port as standard
It’s another year that has changed the electronics industry that has all of it. The main drawback is that when technology is different, it is to think that the power source of a smartphone is the only one that a Smartphone uses is. Unfortunately, a USB type-C can be used as an alternative to a plugged-in or unplugged device. Including efficiency in battery charging and data transfer.
Oppo smartphones could launch with an in-house chipset in 2024
Oppo has reportedly hired thousands of people to develop its own smartphone chipset, suggesting that it won't rely on external partnerships.
ktalnews.com
Best wireless router
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wi-Fi is arguably one of the most critical technologies in the modern world. In addition to enabling you to look at memes and connect with friends, Wi-Fi is used to transmit data between ambulances and hospitals and allows managers in large office buildings to keep in touch with employees, no matter their location.
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Power Armor 18 previewed as a mobile photography flagship rugged smartphone ahead of January 2023 debut
Ulefone has announced the Power Armor 18 as its first rugged Android smartphone of 2023. With its waterdrop-notched 6.58-inch LCD display driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, it has a lot in common with the pre-existing 18T, down to the main ISOCELL HM2 rear camera sensor. However, the 18...
Woonsocket Call
What is optical module? How to choose an optical module?
When we choose an optical module, in addition to the basic packaging, transmission distance, and transmission rate, we should also pay attention to the following factors:. Fiber types can be divided into single-mode and multi-mode. The center wavelengths of single-mode optical modules are generally 1310nm and 1550nm, and they are used together with single-mode optical fibers. Single-mode optical fiber has wide transmission frequency and large transmission capacity, and is suitable for long-distance transmission. The central wavelength of the multimode optical module is generally 850nm, and it is used together with the multimode optical fiber. Multimode fiber has modal dispersion defects, and its transmission performance is worse than that of single-mode fiber, but its cost is low, and it is suitable for small capacity and short-distance transmission.
hypebeast.com
Samsung's Family Hub Plus Smart Fridge Features a 32-Inch Touch Display
Ahead of CES 2023, Samsung has unveiled its smart fridge, the “Family Hub Plus.” An upgrade to its previous model, the 21-inch screen is now upgraded to a massive 32-inch touch display for greater interactivity. The Samsung Family Hub Plus also features added support for Google Photos to...
yankodesign.com
Universal TV remote with a built-in touchscreen display gives remote controllers a ‘modern touch’
In theory, the TouchSense Remote concept sounds like a brilliant idea. It could work with practically any TV or set-top box, replacing the need for multiple remote controls, and giving you one device with one interface that’s easy to understand and master. The dynamic touchscreen surface can easily transform to display the UI of any streaming service (in any language too), giving you the ability to more ‘universally’ control your devices. Want to switch apps, want to browse media, want to accurately seek through videos? That’s where a touchscreen display offers much more flexibility and functionality over simple buttons.
makeuseof.com
How to Allow or Prevent Others From Installing Removable Storage Devices on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Want to prevent others from stealing your PC data through removable storage devices? Or do you want to protect your device from harmful files contained on removable storage devices?
New Intel research charts a course to trillion-transistor chip designs by 2030
Something to look forward to: Intel submitted several research papers to this year's International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM), highlighting their plans to pursue new 2D transistor materials and 3D packaging solutions. The new information backs CEO Pat Gelsinger's previous statements regarding Intel's upcoming microarchitecture design innovations. According to Intel's Gary Patton, the new advancements will keep Moore's Law alive and well for the foreseeable future.
What settings can be changed on your Canon's RF lens control ring?
Canon expert Brian Worley explains how to use Canon's handy lens control ring and change how it functions
marktechpost.com
DeepMind and Google Introduce GraphCast: A Fast and Scalable Machine Learning Weather Simulator
People account for the forecasted weather in every aspect of their lives, from choosing an outfit to what to do in the event of a hurricane. Forecasting over a time frame that is typically three to seven days out is referred to as medium-range forecasting. Several sectors, like agriculture, construction, travel, etc., rely on “medium-range” weather forecasts for making decisions, which are offered up to four times daily by weather bureaus like the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
globalspec.com
A sticky solution to producing power with double-sided tape
Schematic of the tape-based TENG. Source: ACS Omega, 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.2c05457. Triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs), which produce power by electrostatic charges through the friction of two surfaces with different materials, are promising candidates for small-scale energy harvesters. A simplified approach to the fabrication of such devices, based on the use of conventional double-sided tape and a metalized polyester film, has been advanced by researchers from Materials Sciences LLC (Pennsylvania) and the University of Alabama.
aiexpress.io
Connecting Amazon Redshift and RStudio on Amazon SageMaker
Final 12 months, we introduced the overall availability of RStudio on Amazon SageMaker, the business’s first totally managed RStudio Workbench built-in improvement setting (IDE) within the cloud. You may shortly launch the acquainted RStudio IDE and dial up and down the underlying compute assets with out interrupting your work, making it simple to construct machine studying (ML) and analytics options in R at scale.
The Easiest Way To Set Up A Guest Wi-Fi Network
Just about everyone has internet access these days. The Census Bureau reports that 92% of American households have at least one computer and 85% enjoy a home internet connectivity service. But your network equipment can do more than meets the eye. The guest network is a secondary network your router can broadcast, granting a tunneled access point to your internet. It restricts connected devices to only the internet, walling them off from your other linked devices such as printers, servers, and storage devices. Businesses use guest networks to let customers connect to their Wi-Fi without exposing the primary network (via Cisco). But you can also set up a guest Wi-Fi network at home.
