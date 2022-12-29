When we choose an optical module, in addition to the basic packaging, transmission distance, and transmission rate, we should also pay attention to the following factors:. Fiber types can be divided into single-mode and multi-mode. The center wavelengths of single-mode optical modules are generally 1310nm and 1550nm, and they are used together with single-mode optical fibers. Single-mode optical fiber has wide transmission frequency and large transmission capacity, and is suitable for long-distance transmission. The central wavelength of the multimode optical module is generally 850nm, and it is used together with the multimode optical fiber. Multimode fiber has modal dispersion defects, and its transmission performance is worse than that of single-mode fiber, but its cost is low, and it is suitable for small capacity and short-distance transmission.

