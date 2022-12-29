ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KWCH.com

Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita just at 11 p.m. Police tell us there was a party, and people were leaving as the party was ending when...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Filemons Mexican Food will soon take over the Next Level Cafe/Sorrel’s space

There’s a new restaurant getting ready to take over the space formerly held by Next Level Cafe and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Filemon’s Mexican Food is coming soon. The owners come from San Diego, CA and are ready to bring their Mexican flavors to Wichita. They’ve already made big promises by stating their restaurant is where you will be able to find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Wichita Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call just after midnight Sunday. Officials said a 22-year-old woman reported being attacked by a 22-year-old man and then left with their nine-month-old child. That led police to the house on the 2200 block of N....
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022

A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business

Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
WICHITA, KS

