Read full article on original website
Related
Andover Police K9 recovers after emergency surgery
Andover Police K9 Bandit has recovered after an emergency surgery back in November.
Man injured after overnight standoff in northwest Wichita
A man was barricaded inside a home with a child. Police were eventually able to get the man out of the residence after many hours of negotiations. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
SWAT, police K-9 respond to standoff New Year’s Day in northwest Wichita
A 22-year-old man was taken into custody following the incident.
KWCH.com
Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita just at 11 p.m. Police tell us there was a party, and people were leaving as the party was ending when...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
KWCH.com
Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
Grassfire burns down abandoned building in Ark City
On Saturday morning, Ark City Fire Department responded to a grass fire near E. Chestnut and Lord Ln.
wichitabyeb.com
Long-time food truck, The BOMB BBQ, closes as new owners take it in a different direction
After six years, The BOMB BBQ has permanently closed. The food truck originally started in 2016 by Troy and Lia Evans. Troy was a retired armament and munitions specialist (AKA Bomb Builder). He served 25 years in the military with three deployments, which is why 10% of their sales went to Passageways.
wichitabyeb.com
Filemons Mexican Food will soon take over the Next Level Cafe/Sorrel’s space
There’s a new restaurant getting ready to take over the space formerly held by Next Level Cafe and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Filemon’s Mexican Food is coming soon. The owners come from San Diego, CA and are ready to bring their Mexican flavors to Wichita. They’ve already made big promises by stating their restaurant is where you will be able to find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas.
KWCH.com
Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Wichita Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call just after midnight Sunday. Officials said a 22-year-old woman reported being attacked by a 22-year-old man and then left with their nine-month-old child. That led police to the house on the 2200 block of N....
Missing man with brain injury has been found safe
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) asked for the public's help finding a missing man Friday evening.
Derby kids celebrate Noon Year’s Eve
On Saturday, over 75 kids made their way to Derby Recreation Center for Noon Year's Eve.
Two teens taken into custody after physical altercation with off-duty Wichita Police Department officers
Two teens were taken to the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center Saturday after a physical altercation with off-duty officers with the Wichita Police Department.
Firefighters battle Friday night blaze in west Wichita
The fire broke out before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of S. Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews reported heavy fire coming from the rear of the home when they arrived.
wichitabyeb.com
35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
classiccountry1070.com
Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business
Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
KWCH.com
Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
Comments / 0