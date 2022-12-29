ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

HEALTH DEPARTMENT URGES PARENTS TO HAVE CHILDREN TESTED FOR LEAD

The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all parents to have their children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure as part of legislation that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. House Enrolled Act 1313 requires all healthcare providers serving children to offer lead testing to their patients, ideally at...
Indiana Flu Update

As flu cases continue to rise across the state, one Hoosier doctor has some suggestions on how to stay safe. Recent statistics show that 64 Hoosiers have died of flu-related illness so far this year, with thousands more falling ill. These numbers could be even higher now, as the holidays have delayed some reports. Dr. Ethan Charles Blocher-Smith, Outpatient Family Medicine Physician with IU Health in Fishers, says these numbers are significantly higher than they were at this time last year. He attributes this spike to various causes, including a more dangerous strain of the flu. However, Dr. Blocher-Smith urges you to get this year’s vaccine. He says getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself, though he notes that it will take your body about two weeks to build an immunity after getting the vaccine. Other ways to stay safe include washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask, and seeing a medical professional if sick to possibly access an anti-viral treatment. Unfortunately, some of these anti-viral treatments are not as readily available as they have been in the past. So, the shortage of medications like Tamiflu makes seeing a doctor even more important if you feel you might have the flu.
Northwest Health Recognized for Excellence in Infant and Maternal Health

Two Northwest Health hospitals were was recently recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. INspire, funded by...
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
Indiana Nursing Shortage

There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Slow licensing process making Indiana’s nursing shortage worse

Attorney General Todd Rokita Shields Hoosiers From Holiday Scams

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch for scams while finishing their holiday shopping this year. “As the new year approaches, many Hoosiers are taking advantage of the time they have off of work by last-minute shopping to get the best post-holiday deals,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Although there are great sales going on, everyone should keep their eyes open in order to expose these potential fraudsters.”
Indiana State Police final statistics for the Christmas weekend weather

Between Thursday evening, December 22 through Sunday morning, December 25, northwest Indiana experienced the most hazardous weather conditions in years. Wind gusts up to 45mph, nearly 36 hours of minus-zero degree temperatures, and snow combined to make holiday travel a nightmare for motorists and for state police. White-out conditions existed on some stretches of I/80-94 and I-65.
Cloudy start to 2023; staying mild for now…

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! We are kicking off 2023 with foggy conditions and cloudy skies. The fog is going to linger through midday with patchy light mist in areas with visibility dropping below a mile. Skies will remain overcast through the afternoon. Despite the additional clouds, temperatures are going to be milder with highs in the lower 50s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mild with showers to start the week

INDIANAPOLIS – Wet weather with mild temperatures will open up the New Year for Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms are on the way The worst of the rain will come through overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Wind and rain are expected along with some rumbles of thunder as showers & downpours become steady. Rain will […]
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Indiana launches student-success dashboard for students, teachers

(The Center Square) – Indiana Department of Education launched a student-success dashboard to give students and educators a clearer view of each student’s progress toward graduation. The Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard, nicknamed Indiana GPS, was developed over the course of a year in response to House...
