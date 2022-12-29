Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
HEALTH DEPARTMENT URGES PARENTS TO HAVE CHILDREN TESTED FOR LEAD
The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all parents to have their children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure as part of legislation that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. House Enrolled Act 1313 requires all healthcare providers serving children to offer lead testing to their patients, ideally at...
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Flu Update
As flu cases continue to rise across the state, one Hoosier doctor has some suggestions on how to stay safe. Recent statistics show that 64 Hoosiers have died of flu-related illness so far this year, with thousands more falling ill. These numbers could be even higher now, as the holidays have delayed some reports. Dr. Ethan Charles Blocher-Smith, Outpatient Family Medicine Physician with IU Health in Fishers, says these numbers are significantly higher than they were at this time last year. He attributes this spike to various causes, including a more dangerous strain of the flu. However, Dr. Blocher-Smith urges you to get this year’s vaccine. He says getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself, though he notes that it will take your body about two weeks to build an immunity after getting the vaccine. Other ways to stay safe include washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask, and seeing a medical professional if sick to possibly access an anti-viral treatment. Unfortunately, some of these anti-viral treatments are not as readily available as they have been in the past. So, the shortage of medications like Tamiflu makes seeing a doctor even more important if you feel you might have the flu.
Indiana flu death total increases to 73 for the year
There have been 73 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state of Indiana — an increase from 64 deaths last week.
New 2023 Indiana Law Requires Healthcare Providers to Offer New Blood Test for Children Under 6
A new year means a few new laws will go into effect in the state of Indiana. One of which applies only to healthcare providers, but can have an impact on the life of your child. House Enrolled Act 1313 Goes Into Effect on January 1st, 2023. Authored by State...
wdrb.com
Indiana's health department encouraging children younger than 6 to be tested for lead exposure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all parents to have children younger than 6 tested for lead exposure. House Enrolled Act 1313 goes into effect on Jan. 1. It requires all children's healthcare providers to offer lead testing to patients, ideally during their 1- and 2-year checkups.
nwi.life
Northwest Health Recognized for Excellence in Infant and Maternal Health
Two Northwest Health hospitals were was recently recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. INspire, funded by...
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Nursing Shortage
There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
95.3 MNC
Slow licensing process making Indiana’s nursing shortage worse
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
city-countyobserver.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita Shields Hoosiers From Holiday Scams
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch for scams while finishing their holiday shopping this year. “As the new year approaches, many Hoosiers are taking advantage of the time they have off of work by last-minute shopping to get the best post-holiday deals,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Although there are great sales going on, everyone should keep their eyes open in order to expose these potential fraudsters.”
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
Indiana State Police final statistics for the Christmas weekend weather
Between Thursday evening, December 22 through Sunday morning, December 25, northwest Indiana experienced the most hazardous weather conditions in years. Wind gusts up to 45mph, nearly 36 hours of minus-zero degree temperatures, and snow combined to make holiday travel a nightmare for motorists and for state police. White-out conditions existed on some stretches of I/80-94 and I-65.
2 recalls issued for food products sold in Michigan
Two products sold in Michigan have been recalled due to multiple undeclared allergens.
Fox 59
Cloudy start to 2023; staying mild for now…
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! We are kicking off 2023 with foggy conditions and cloudy skies. The fog is going to linger through midday with patchy light mist in areas with visibility dropping below a mile. Skies will remain overcast through the afternoon. Despite the additional clouds, temperatures are going to be milder with highs in the lower 50s.
Mild with showers to start the week
INDIANAPOLIS – Wet weather with mild temperatures will open up the New Year for Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms are on the way The worst of the rain will come through overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Wind and rain are expected along with some rumbles of thunder as showers & downpours become steady. Rain will […]
wdrb.com
'Don’t give up' | Indiana woman reunites with the Kentucky kidney donor that saved her life
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man says his faith was renewed through a prayer from a stranger that saved his wife's life as an organ donor. Debbie Patterson, from Columbus, Indiana, was in kidney failure dating back to 2010. Her husband Gerry Jones is a truck driver who did what he could to support her through the years.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Washington Examiner
Indiana launches student-success dashboard for students, teachers
(The Center Square) – Indiana Department of Education launched a student-success dashboard to give students and educators a clearer view of each student’s progress toward graduation. The Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard, nicknamed Indiana GPS, was developed over the course of a year in response to House...
