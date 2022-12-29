Read full article on original website
Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek
(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
Homeless camp asking for donations of winter supplies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento homeless camp is asking the public for winter supplies, as the rain and wind threaten their safety and health. Camp Resolution is a community was founded about three months ago. Residents are pushing for Sacramento officials to allow them to keep camping there, where they say they feel safe. While the camp’s fate is up in the air, people living there say they’re in need of winter supplies.
goldcountrymedia.com
Linda Ann DeLise 1/27/1964-11/24/2022
Linda Ann DeLise of Roseville passed away on Thanksgiving—November 24, 2022—after a long battle against a rare form of metastatic breast cancer. She was 58 years old. Born on January 27, 1964, in Garden City, New York, Linda was the daughter of Russell DeLise, a telephone and systems repair technician for AT&T. In 1979, the family relocated to Sunnyvale, California, where she lived until 2013, when she moved to Placer County.
Teens rescued after car washed out in rural Sacramento County
(KTXL) — On early Saturday morning, crews with Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to reports of a washed out vehicle along Scott Road, according to Metro Fire. At 12:56 a.m., crews began heading to the rural area in Sacramento County that had already seen significant flooding of Deer Creek over Scott Road since Friday morning. […]
1 person found dead in flooded car off Dillard Road near Hwy 99
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was found dead in a car Sunday morning off Dillard Road near Highway 99, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. A fire department spokesperson said they don't know the circumstances of the death and what led up to it at this time. Fire...
Multiple water rescues made in Amador County
(KTXL) — Amador County has established an evacuation shelter in Sutter Creek after multiple water rescues and public assistance calls have been made across the county during Saturday’s storm, according to the Amador County Fire Protection District. The evacuation shelter is located at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 SR-49. The Jackson Fire Department has assisted […]
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Crews search submerged vehicle along Dillard Road for missing person
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Crews responded to Dillard Road near Highway 99 Sunday after a vehicle, which was completely submerged, was found along the roadway.First responders, including water rescue personnel and air support in the form of a helicopter, aided in the search of the vehicle. So far, the Cosumnes Fire Department has not said if there was anyone in the vehicle; however, one person has been reported missing. CBS13 is waiting for official word on the rescue. This is a developing story.That vehicle is one of many stranded along the roadway, which is near Highway 99. Apparently, dozens of drivers had to be rescued from their cars as the Cosumnes River flooded, covering the road.Highway 99 between Grant Line and Dillard roads, south of Elk Grove, remains closed, with no estimated time of reopening. Caltrans urges drivers to use I-5 instead.
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
goldcountrymedia.com
New Year's events happen Friday to Sunday
New Year’s Eve is Saturday and there are ways to celebrate from Lincoln, Loomis to Roseville. ‘Get Fancy’ Line Dance Party, hosted by Dance it Out in Lincoln, is for anyone 21 and over, at 7 p.m. Friday. Top hats, sparkles and anything that makes you feel fancy is encouraged to be worn. This event is at Oliver's Brewhouse and Grill, 645 Fifth St. General admission is $11. For more information, call Jen Michele at 916-626-2307.
Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
Two Grass Valley men found with heroin, meth and Fentanyl in Folsom
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley men were arrested in Folsom on Thursday after being in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Folsom Police Department. Wyatt Yoder, 36, and Gregory Woodward, 38, were contacted by detectives with the police department’s Special Investigations Unit at a Folsom Hotel. During […]
KCRA.com
Woodland wellness store owner turns teen thefts into teachable moments
WOODLAND, Calif. — More than $1,000 worth of stolen crystals were returned to Soul Garden Holistic Healing, a Woodland wellness shop, after a plea to the public was posted online. Store owner Corrie Taylor said a group of around seven or eight young teen girls stole various products on...
Three levees breach on Cosumnes River causing flooding, closure of Highway 99 south of Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Sunday morning, according to Caltrans and emergency officials that spoke with local media. —Video Above: The American River in the Sierra Nevada during the atmospheric river Sacramento County officials confirmed to FOX40 News that three levees […]
Stretch of 20th St. near several popular bars and clubs to temporarily reopen to vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A block in midtown Sacramento that has been closed to traffic since the pandemic in order to help surrounding bars and restaurants is reopening to vehicles temporarily. The Midtown Association announced in a press release Thursday that the stretch of 20th Street between J and K streets will reopen to traffic […]
Car crashes into home in Carmichael, injuring 2 people
CARMICHAEL - Two people were injured after the car they were in crashed into a home in Carmichael Saturday morning. The incident happened along San Juan Avenue, just south of Winding Way. A CHP spokesperson says the Dodge sedan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant, drove through a fence, crashed into a home, and came to rest in the front yard of the home. The car appears to be totaled. Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene. It's unknown how badly the two people in the vehicle were injured. No one inside the home was injured. The homeowner tells CBS13 he heard a loud boom and saw the aftermath of the crash. "It sounded like a bomb out front...I looked through the window and some guy was pulling a guy out of the passenger-side window. I came out and he was lying there, blood all over his self," said Tony, the homeower. "I came out and looked -- there's a hole in the wall and water's coming in the house."No further details about the crash have been released.
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
KCRA.com
Power returns for some SMUD customers after more than 145,000 lose power in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power is returning to some customers in the Sacramento area on Sunday after more than 145,000 were plunged into the dark on New Year's Eve. But there are still more than 24,000 without power, as of 3:19 p.m., according to SMUD's outage map. SMUD warned about...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wayne Alon Gregson, Sr. 2/13/1935 - 12/2/2022
Wayne Gregson born February 13, 1935, in Roseville California to Richard E. Gregson and Sarah E. Gregson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He lived his entire life in Roseville CA. He was the great-grandson of early settlers James and Eliza Gregson who arrived at Sutter's Fort in October 1845.
KCRA.com
A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
