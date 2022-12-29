Read full article on original website
Related
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Step Inside This Historic Fort Collins Home For Sale
It's no secret that the median price of houses for sale in Colorado has significantly risen over the last decade. In Fort Collins especially, buyers and sellers are noticing this expensive real estate trend taking place year after year. Homes that once sold for under $200K are now being listed at nearly a million dollars.
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
Santa Left, But There’s Still Lots of Free Ice Skating Left in Old Town Square
There aren't many places in the Fort Collins are with ice skating, let alone free ice skating, this season. Luckily, one of the coolest places will keep it running well after the holidays. Hundreds of kids got to see Santa at his workshop at Old Town Square before Christmas of...
denverlifemagazine.com
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
Colorado’s Top Spot Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to food, you might want to take it from a guy who eats for a living. The guy's name is Guy. Guy Fieri, the host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. The highly popular tv show highlighting unique...
Who’s This New Craft Brewer That’s by Denver International Airport?
Back before there was E-470 to get us to the airport, many of us took 104th to Tower Road. Now, these many years later, a brewery has opened where once there was nothing. It's good to know that Colorado's craft beer scene does continue to grow; it's not an easy business. This unique location may be just the spot for a young craft brewery to stake its claim on the industry.
NoCo Business Spotlight: Allura Helps You Look and Feel Your Best
Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses in Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. The concept of beauty can seem exhausting, but it doesn't have to be with Allura Skin, Laser & Wellness Clinic. Located in Fort Collins and Loveland, the medical spa offers treatments like Botox, facials, hormone replacement...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Drake Griffiths
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Smile? Colorado State University Has a New Happiness Class
The pursuit of happiness is ongoing and challenging, but do you need to learn how to be happy? Colorado State University thinks so. According to a press release, CSU is offering a new course in happiness as part of the Teagle Foundation/National Endowment for the Humanities planning grant. Taught by...
Greeley Man Arrested After Leading Police on Intense Car Chase
A Greeley man is in custody after leading police on an intense car chase on Tuesday (Dec. 27). According to a press release from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), the incident began shortly after 1 p.m. when police arrived at the Old Navy parking lot on 29th St. to investigate two men in a stolen vehicle.
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0