Estes Park, CO

Step Inside This Historic Fort Collins Home For Sale

It's no secret that the median price of houses for sale in Colorado has significantly risen over the last decade. In Fort Collins especially, buyers and sellers are noticing this expensive real estate trend taking place year after year. Homes that once sold for under $200K are now being listed at nearly a million dollars.
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health

After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
Who’s This New Craft Brewer That’s by Denver International Airport?

Back before there was E-470 to get us to the airport, many of us took 104th to Tower Road. Now, these many years later, a brewery has opened where once there was nothing. It's good to know that Colorado's craft beer scene does continue to grow; it's not an easy business. This unique location may be just the spot for a young craft brewery to stake its claim on the industry.
