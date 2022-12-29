Read full article on original website
Deadly crash by stolen vehicle kills one and injures several others
One is dead and several others are injured after a stolen pickup truck hit two pedestrians and caused a four-car crash at an intersection at 4100 S Redwood Rd. before attempting to escape, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
Multiple people injured in 3-car crash near Echo Reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday following a crash involving a semi-truck near Echo Reservoir. The incident happened near milepost 166 on Interstate 80. Sgt. Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-truck was passing a Subaru in the left lane of...
Man arrested following multi-vehicle crashes, fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who caused multiple crashes resulting in at least one fatality Saturday night has been detained by police after attempting to run on foot. Lt. Robert Brinton with West Valley City police said the driver, who is in his mid-20s, first caused a two-car crash at 3100 South and Redwood Road in West Valley City, leaving the drivers with minor injuries. Following that first crash, officers said the driver fled the scene southbound and continued driving.
Man dies at Park City area ski resort
PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
Salt Lake City police investigating shooting that injured 2 in Poplar Grove
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people sustained minor injuries in a shooting Saturday night in Poplar Grove, Salt Lake City police confirmed. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 10 p.m. near 500 South and Wright Circle. “Two people have minor injuries....
Semi hit by train after leaving freeway in Echo Canyon
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — At approximately 3:45pm a semi left the freeway and ended up on the train tracks in Echo Canyon / I-80 mile marker 176. The semi was […]
Motorists struggling with Provo Canyon Friday night, 2 hospitalized
PROVO, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weather conditions and driving too fast were sending drivers off the road Friday night in Provo Canyon. Two people in a Volkswagen Atlas SUV ended up in the Provo river, losing control and sliding off State Road 92 coming down the canyon from the Sundance Resort, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
West Valley City police officer, 2 others injured in early morning crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police officer and two other people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. A police officer was traveling east on 3500 South about 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in...
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
Woman critically injured in Salt Lake shooting; suspected gunman found dead
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot late Thursday in Salt Lake City. The suspected gunman, the woman's brother who is also her neighbor, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The investigation began about 11:45 p.m. when...
Suspects involved in South Salt Lake murder arrested after 7 months on the run
Two suspects involved the murder of 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens have been arrested after being on the run for seven months.
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood canyon was closed Saturday between noon and about 3:15 p.m. for avalanche mitigation. A UDOT tweet says State Route 210 has been reopened, but drivers should “expect delays for downhill traffic due to staggered reopening.”. UDOT...
