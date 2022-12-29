ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

KSLTV

Multiple people injured in 3-car crash near Echo Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday following a crash involving a semi-truck near Echo Reservoir. The incident happened near milepost 166 on Interstate 80. Sgt. Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-truck was passing a Subaru in the left lane of...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested following multi-vehicle crashes, fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who caused multiple crashes resulting in at least one fatality Saturday night has been detained by police after attempting to run on foot. Lt. Robert Brinton with West Valley City police said the driver, who is in his mid-20s, first caused a two-car crash at 3100 South and Redwood Road in West Valley City, leaving the drivers with minor injuries. Following that first crash, officers said the driver fled the scene southbound and continued driving.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man dies at Park City area ski resort

PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Motorists struggling with Provo Canyon Friday night, 2 hospitalized

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weather conditions and driving too fast were sending drivers off the road Friday night in Provo Canyon. Two people in a Volkswagen Atlas SUV ended up in the Provo river, losing control and sliding off State Road 92 coming down the canyon from the Sundance Resort, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

West Valley City freeway crash leaves 1 person dead, several injured

Following a three-vehicle crash on a freeway in West Valley City, several individuals have been injured and one was killed. Lieutenant Levi Lloyd says that the accident occurred Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck traveling northbound on Mountain View Corridor struck a westbound vehicle. A 30-year-old male was killed during the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

1 dead, others injured in West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died following a three-car crash in West Valley City. The incident occurred at 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor Thursday afternoon. According to a 5:06 p.m. tweet from the West Valley City Police Department, a semi traveling northbound entered the intersection at 4100 South, hit a Honda Civic and pushed it into a third vehicle.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood canyon was closed Saturday between noon and about 3:15 p.m. for avalanche mitigation. A UDOT tweet says State Route 210 has been reopened, but drivers should “expect delays for downhill traffic due to staggered reopening.”. UDOT...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

