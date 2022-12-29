Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
mychamplainvalley.com
Small businesses in Plattsburgh happy with holiday shopping turnout
As business owners wind down from the busy holiday shopping season, many said they’re happy with how sales turned out. At A Beautiful Mess, a locally owned store downtown, one employee spoke about how this season has compared to the last couple of years. “Certainly we’ve had more foot...
WHEC TV-10
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
wwnytv.com
Woman allegedly drove drunk with children in car
TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 37-year-old woman is accused of driving drunk while children were in the car. State police said Nicole Stowell of Fort Covington lost control of her vehicle on Route 37 in the town of Massena and struck a snowbank on Wednesday night. Troopers...
