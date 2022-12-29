Read full article on original website
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lake Worth Celebrates the 95th Birthday of 'One of the First to Test the Chinook Helicopter' & POW Veteran with a ParadeZack LoveLake Worth, TX
247Sports
Darnell Washington injury update: Kirby Smart details Georgia TE's status for CFB Playoff title game vs. TCU
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington sprained his ankle during Saturday's win over Ohio State and is questionable for the Bulldogs' national championship game appearance against TCU next week, according to coach Kirby Smart. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
McCarthy Answered One Question Before Leaving Fiesta Bowl Presser
TCU went from being unranked heading into the season to snagging a spot in the national championship.
College Football World Reacts To Disastrous Playoff Officiating
Saturday's Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU is already being discussed as one of the best games of the playoff era. The Horned Frogs upset the heavily-favored Wolverines 51-45 in an instant classic, however, several controversial officiating decisions in tonight's game have put a damper ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
Look: Michigan Fans Are Furious With Late Targeting Decision
The TCU Horned Frogs just stunned the college football world. Defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU advances to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and will await the winner of Georgia and Ohio State later this evening. One of the biggest ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sonny Dykes celebrates TCU's improbable win over Michigan: 'All week we heard about Big Ten football'
Sonny Dykes calmly soaked in the confetti falling from above as TCU celebrated an improbable win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Dykes, the Horned Frogs coach, and the Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 victory that saw plenty of wild plays and official reviews throughout the game.
WFAA
Reaction to TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
DALLAS — The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The game was filled with fireworks, fitting for New Years Eve, and celebration from fans donning Horned Frog purple everywhere. TCU's win over Michigan on Saturday night was part of the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
klif.com
TCU To Play For College Football’s National Championship
Texas Christian University’s Horned Frogs will play for college football’s national championship. The frogs guaranteed themselves a spot in the penultimate game by beating Michigan 51 – 45 in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Michigan Daily
Daily Fiesta Bowl Predictions: Michigan vs TCU in the CFP Semifinal
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Why, you ask, is the picture for this article a rhinoceros? This morning, at the Phoenix Zoo, Chutti the rhino made his prediction for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU. In an electric display of decision-making...
Amir Herring talks early practices with Michigan
Michigan signee Amir Herring is taking part in this week's Under Armour All-America Game practices in preparation for Tuesday's game, but he has already been with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor prior to departing for Orlando. "I enrolled in school, did my physical and everything so I've been practicing with...
KBTX.com
Former A&M QB inducted into Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 2023 Hall of Fame Class
ARLINGTON, Texas - Seven individuals who helped shape the tradition of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and college football history will be honored with their induction into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame during enshrinement ceremonies on May 11, 2023, at AT&T Stadium. The honorees in the 13th Hall...
texashsfootball.com
Duncanville Panthers 6A Division I State Championship Photos
Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. Game photos from the Duncanville Panthers 28-21 UIL State Championship game win over the North Shore Mustangs. To see all championship game photos and features on all championship teams, order a copy of...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: West Linn shocks No. 1 Duncanville 62-50 to win Les Schwab Invitational title
West Linn was led by Oregon signee Jackson Shelstad, who scored a game-high 34 points on 8 of 24 shooting from the field and 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Adrian Mosley chipped in 14 for the Lions. Ronald Holland led Duncanville with 24 points on 10 of...
Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there. TCU Junior Sophia Wiedman didn't want to miss seeing her team in the Fiesta Bowl, but after seeing the massive Southwest flight cancellations—she found another way. "I bought the Greyhound bus ticket for like 200 dollars, one-way trip just by myself I didn't know anyone else going because everyone had flights," said Wiedman. She documented her 23-hour journey...
fox4news.com
TCU Horned Frogs have a little fun before first playoff appearance
The TCU Horned Frogs are in Phoenix for their first College Football Playoffs appearance. The team has been preparing all week but some of the preparation has been fun -- including a fresh haircut and good food.
Ron Holland, Duncanville (Texas) reach Les Schwab Invitational final with win over Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
Duncanville 83, Bishop Gorman 72 Four Panthers scored at least 15 points and they broke open a halftime deadlock with a 23-14 third period in a hard-fought Les Schwab Invitational semifinal win over the Gaels. Ron Holland (25 points, 11 rebounds), Cameron Barnes (17), KJ Lewis (16) and ...
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
