Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Kirby Smart details Georgia TE's status for CFB Playoff title game vs. TCU

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington sprained his ankle during Saturday's win over Ohio State and is questionable for the Bulldogs' national championship game appearance against TCU next week, according to coach Kirby Smart. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WFAA

Reaction to TCU's Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan

DALLAS — The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the national championship after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The game was filled with fireworks, fitting for New Years Eve, and celebration from fans donning Horned Frog purple everywhere. TCU's win over Michigan on Saturday night was part of the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FORT WORTH, TX
Michigan Daily

Daily Fiesta Bowl Predictions: Michigan vs TCU in the CFP Semifinal

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Why, you ask, is the picture for this article a rhinoceros? This morning, at the Phoenix Zoo, Chutti the rhino made his prediction for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU. In an electric display of decision-making...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Amir Herring talks early practices with Michigan

Michigan signee Amir Herring is taking part in this week's Under Armour All-America Game practices in preparation for Tuesday's game, but he has already been with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor prior to departing for Orlando. "I enrolled in school, did my physical and everything so I've been practicing with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
texashsfootball.com

Duncanville Panthers 6A Division I State Championship Photos

Photos by Stan Martin / Championship game coverage brought to you by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal. Game photos from the Duncanville Panthers 28-21 UIL State Championship game win over the North Shore Mustangs. To see all championship game photos and features on all championship teams, order a copy of...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there. TCU Junior Sophia Wiedman didn't want to miss seeing her team in the Fiesta Bowl, but after seeing the massive Southwest flight cancellations—she found another way. "I bought the Greyhound bus ticket for like 200 dollars, one-way trip just by myself I didn't know anyone else going because everyone had flights," said Wiedman. She documented her 23-hour journey...
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
Larry Lease

The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies

Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
DALLAS, TX

