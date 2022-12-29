ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers LB Shaq Thompson, DE Marquis Haynes Sr. limited on Thursday

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Carolina Panthers are already going to be without cornerback Jaycee Horn for their huge Week 17 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although there’s some hope for the talented second-year defender to return this season, it won’t be on Sunday.

So, it’s pretty important for the Panthers to have the rest of their defense at full strength—something they’re working towards with two key players at the moment.

For the second consecutive practice, linebacker Shaq Thompson was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. The eighth-year veteran currently leads the team with 116 combined tackles.

Joining him with the same designation was defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., who popped up on the injury report for the first time on Thursday due to an ankle issue. But, according to team reporter Darin Gantt, Haynes Sr. was “moving well” during the early portion of the session.

Here’s the full listing for Thursday:

Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status

CB Jaycee Horn Wrist DNP DNP

WR Shi Smith Foot Limited Full

TE Stephen Sullivan Ankle Full Limited

LB Shaq Thompson Hamstring Limited Limited

TE Tommy Tremble Hip Limited Limited

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. Ankle – Limited

