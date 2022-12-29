Read full article on original website
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
gilavalleycentral.net
Science takes center stage at Safford Library
SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library is continuing its focus on science, technology, engineer and math, with a concentration on young females. After receiving an If/Then grant from the Lyda Hall Philanthropies, the library conducted a solar-powered bug class for tweens, and made available about 100 kits for the youths to repeat the experiment on their own.
Border Patrol catches suspected smugglers on I-10
The U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S. citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after fleeing from Willcox Station agents near Vail, Ariz.
Cochise Co. Sheriff concerned as teen involvement with cartel smuggling rises
Traffic stops are turning into high-speed chases for Cochise County law enforcement. Some of those in the diver's seat aren’t even old enough to have a driver’s license.
