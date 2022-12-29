ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State photos from Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl practice

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKdGt_0jxzdlhk00

The Ohio State football team is in Atlanta continuing to install the game plan and work through the rest of the preparations for the matchup with No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Buckeyes have had several activities and events since arriving earlier this week, but the main objective is to win the game on Saturday against one whale of an opponent.

So yeah, practice is still occurring at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Ohio State was in the beautiful venue going through the paces on Wednesday, just a couple of days before it wraps things up and gets set to kick things off.

To prove to you that the Buckeyes are serious about this second opportunity, we have some of the best photos from OSU’s practice to share with you. Here are some of the best pictures of the coaches and players from the latest practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSB6J_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaKZ9_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8Csr_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SOmI_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j55P6_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4yOx_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upIgW_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dw547_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qvp5_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tz8Sr_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUF1z_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vB3S_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRdUV_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CI79_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SumL5_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAW4x_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NrDuA_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0F5m_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vj3um_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZ8tv_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONPkn_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHUuK_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d26y_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCuRi_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrO8o_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjdl3_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9VjZ_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNzzP_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUuLo_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7Kky_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Axt48_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooJMX_0jxzdlhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNVAS_0jxzdlhk00

