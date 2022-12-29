Ohio State photos from Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl practice

The Ohio State football team is in Atlanta continuing to install the game plan and work through the rest of the preparations for the matchup with No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Buckeyes have had several activities and events since arriving earlier this week, but the main objective is to win the game on Saturday against one whale of an opponent.

So yeah, practice is still occurring at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Ohio State was in the beautiful venue going through the paces on Wednesday, just a couple of days before it wraps things up and gets set to kick things off.

To prove to you that the Buckeyes are serious about this second opportunity, we have some of the best photos from OSU’s practice to share with you. Here are some of the best pictures of the coaches and players from the latest practice.