Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
Down 56% in 2022, Is AMD Stock a Buy for 2023?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) will continue to struggle, at least in the first half of 2023, as inventory surpluses work their way through the system. This video will consider AMD's prospects, weigh them against its valuation, and determine if the stock is a buy. *Stock prices used were the...
Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%
In trading on Friday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 18.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.46% in the "Real Estate" category.
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
National Health Investors Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 6.91% Yield (NHI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), which saw buying by Director Robert G. Adams.
7 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, having a list of potential investments can help you stay organized and on track with your financial goals. These days, I have several exciting growth stocks on my own buy list. Here are some promising examples from my current buy list, and...
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $420.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor...
MRC Global (MRC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MRC Global (MRC) closed at $11.58, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $79.36, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services...
Better Buy: Six Flags vs. Disney Stock
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) are two big-name companies that operate in the theme parks industry. But while Disney has a market capitalization of roughly $153 billion, Six Flags is still in small-cap territory with a valuation of just under $2 billion. Should investors bet on...
Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, ENVX, DBD, MUFG, SMFG, MFG
Financial stocks were down in Friday premarket activity, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was dropping 2%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was rising 1.8%. Enovix (ENVX) was increasing more than 4%...
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this oil and gas exploration and production company have returned -9.5% over...
Are Investors Undervaluing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
3 High-Conviction Stocks for 2023
Times are tough right now for investors. This past year has been volatile and there's a lot of uncertainty heading into 2023. One of the keys to successful investing during times like this is to focus on your highest-conviction stocks. These are companies you firmly believe can thrive no matter what's ahead. For three Fool.com contributors, some of their highest-conviction stocks for 2023 are Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Here's why they believe these companies are well positioned for success in 2023 and beyond.
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Analysts Anticipate FYX Will Reach $97
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $97.13 per unit.
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Gains on Solid Brands & Partnerships
Focus on strategic partnerships and effective product launches is favoring Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR. The provider of fragrances and related products is benefiting from solid brand performance. These abovementioned upsides have boosted third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing year over year. The solid performance prompted management...
Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
