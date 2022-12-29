Read full article on original website
Rashford benched for oversleeping, still nets United winner
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford came off the bench after being dropped for disciplinary reasons and scored the winner for Manchester United on Saturday, securing a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton that sent the team into the Premier League's top four. Rashford was dropped by manager Erik ten Hag...
How I found myself pounding a table for Pele with a U.S. Senator | Opinion
Sen. Todd Young and I are sitting at a bar in Bargersville, pounding the table for the greatest soccer player of all time. We’re pounding the table for Pele. This is a strange but true story, like so many of the stories about Pele, the Brazilian legend who died on Thursday at age 82.
Soccer-Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club "cannot play like monopoly" in the transfer market and that he has "faith and trust" in the players at his disposal.
Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona stumbled in its first game since a seven-week World Cup break when it was held 1-1 by Espanyol at Camp Nou in a heated Catalan derby that finished with both teams having a player sent off in the final minutes on Saturday. Barcelona was...
Manchester United Monitoring French Striker
Manchester United are said to be monitoring a French striker ahead of the upcoming transfer window.
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States took an early 1-0 lead over Germany Monday at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Ninth-ranked Fritz won 96 percent (26/27) of first serve...
