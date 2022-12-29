ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marconews.com

Rashford benched for oversleeping, still nets United winner

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford came off the bench after being dropped for disciplinary reasons and scored the winner for Manchester United on Saturday, securing a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton that sent the team into the Premier League's top four. Rashford was dropped by manager Erik ten Hag...
Reuters

Soccer-Liverpool can't play monopoly in transfer window: Klopp

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has suggested Cody Gakpo might be their only major signing of the January window, saying the club "cannot play like monopoly" in the transfer market and that he has "faith and trust" in the players at his disposal.
Marconews.com

Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona stumbled in its first game since a seven-week World Cup break when it was held 1-1 by Espanyol at Camp Nou in a heated Catalan derby that finished with both teams having a player sent off in the final minutes on Saturday. Barcelona was...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup

SYDNEY — (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States took an early 1-0 lead over Germany Monday at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Ninth-ranked Fritz won 96 percent (26/27) of first serve...

