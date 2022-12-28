After losing everything to Marshall fire, Louisville family rebuilding home and neighborhood

Mark Carlson and Amber Tetreu break ground on their new home on Dec. 8 2022. Their Louisville home was destroyed by the Marshall fire Dec. 30, 2021. COURTESY OF MARK CARLSON

Davidson Mesa in Louisville is a popular spot for runners, bikers and four-legged friends. Nestled in its shadow is the Centennial Heights West neighborhood.

The Marshall fire annihilated the collection of almost 40 homes there one year ago Friday.

Three hundred and sixty-four days later, residents like Mike Carlson and Amber Tetreu welcome the sight as homes begin to pop back up in the neighborhood.

Mark Carlson finds a false book containing jewelry in the ruins of their Louisville home. Every piece in the box had melted due to the intense heat of the Marshall Fire. COURTESY OF MARK CARLSON

They've witnessed it go from charred and covered with the blackened debris from 36 families' lives, to completely bulldozed and rendered a dirt field.

Carlson has lived in Louisville since June of 2009. His partner, Tetreau moved to Colorado from Arizona in 2020. The two moved into their Louisville home in July of 2021. Six months later, the most destructive fire in Colorado history destroyed it all in what seemed like an instant.

But there was never any doubt in their minds how they would move forward.

“We were going to rebuild from day one and we were talking to builders the next day,” Carlson said. “It didn’t make sense not to rebuild… This is going to be our forever home.”

Snow blankets the now empty lot of Mark Carlson and Amber Tetreau's Louisville home on Dec. 31 — a day after the Marshall fire. COURTESY OF MARK CARLSON

They're not alone. One home at the top of the hill of their neighborhood sits on has almost finished construction. Others have broken ground, and across McCaslin Boulevard wood panels and brick facades populate the once blackened plots of land.

Some owners have taken another path, however: Selling.

"Our street was 37 homes, one survived, but they can’t live there because it’s just absolutely gutted, four that have sold or being sold," Carlson said. "And I expect that to double in the next couple of months. People either can’t do it emotionally or financially."

One of their neighbors had lived in the area for a long time. The idea of moving back to the area proved far too painful for them and they found another place to live in a nearby town, Carlson and Tetreau said.

The future of the neighborhood does look bright, though. While saddened about losing neighbors, both Carlson and Tetreau said they're excited to see what kinds of homes people rebuild.

A basketball hoop "somehow survived" the heat and flames of the Marshall fire that destroyed more than 6,000 acres and 1,000 homes and businesses Dec. 30, 2021. COURTESY OF MARK CARLSON

"We’re going to lose some of the neighbors that we know, which is sad, but we lived in one of those cookie cutter neighborhoods and now people are doing designs that fit them," Tetreau said.

Carlson is also excited for the diversity in home design coming to the neighborhood and said the transition to custom homes is welcome.

As homes are rebuilt, the feeling of normalcy builds alongside it. Tetreau said this is a great development for adults, but far more significant for children.

"We gained some stability for us and our children… They’ve been through a lot the last few years and it’s been traumatic for everyone, but children have a harder time understanding," she said.

Tetreau and Carlson have four children between the ages of 6 and 13 years old.

As rebuilding proceeds, Carlson said he hopes the area is remembered for the small town charm once oozing from its streets. Not the ashes of homes and the wind-whipped prairie lands that remain.

The Louisville home Mark and Amber will live in once construction is complete. The foundation is being laid for their home, which they said they've been able to design around their needs. That's a common theme in the neighborhood as residents build around their needs, bringing some diversity to an old "cookie cutter neighborhood." ALEX EDWARDS/THE DENVER GAZETTE

"I don’t want what’s happened in the last year to define Louisville or our neighborhood," he said. "I look forward to the day where we don’t just talk about our rebuilds."

What does he look forward to talking about? The simple things in life. Not the stressors and the challenges of the rebuild.

But he predicts that will take five to seven years.

"We try to find the silver linings."