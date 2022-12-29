ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence

With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle

The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Anthony Davis injury update: Darvin Ham says Lakers star's pain has 'just about dissipated'

Anthony Davis has been out for two weeks, but according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he might be trending in the right direction. At his pre-game press conference Friday, Ham said that the pain Davis has been enduring has "just about dissipated," and that he is moving in the right direction toward ramping up for a return. Davis also told a small group of reporters that he has a bone spur in his foot that could have been there as far back as his time at Kentucky, but that he is feeling hopeful about his recovery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

