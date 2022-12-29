Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Where To Play In the Snow Near Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Ex-Warriors coach Mark Jackson’s message to teams looking for a new coach
Mark Jackson may be a mere footnote in the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty these days. However, the former Dubs head coach played a huge part in the Warriors’ turnaround in the early 2010s. He was able to coach the young core led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to two consecutive playoff berths in 2013 and 2014.
LeBron James' wife and mother had the best reactions to this wild dunk on his 38th birthday
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks, but LeBron James still has it. The four-time NBA Finals MVP turned 38 years old on Friday. He led he Lakers to a victory, 130-121, over the Hawks. It was his best game of the season and he finished with 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 block.
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
Kevin Durant smartly picks Michael Jordan as the GOAT. But says LeBron James is the most accomplished player.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Rumors suggests a huge possibility of Klay Thompson signing with the Lakers next off-season
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence
With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
Charles Barkley Admitted He Made A Mistake By Criticizing Michael Jordan Which Destroyed Their Friendship, Says Former Bad Boy Piston
John Salley revealed that Charles Barkley told him that it was a mistake to call out Michael Jordan which cost him his friendship.
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
Shaquille O'Neal Surprisingly Says He Doesn't Support Any NBA Team
Shaquille O'Neal doesn't cheer for any NBA franchise.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis injury update: Darvin Ham says Lakers star's pain has 'just about dissipated'
Anthony Davis has been out for two weeks, but according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he might be trending in the right direction. At his pre-game press conference Friday, Ham said that the pain Davis has been enduring has "just about dissipated," and that he is moving in the right direction toward ramping up for a return. Davis also told a small group of reporters that he has a bone spur in his foot that could have been there as far back as his time at Kentucky, but that he is feeling hopeful about his recovery.
NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers and more
Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest
Hakeem Olajuwon reacts to NBA renaming Defensive Player of the Year Award after him
Earlier this month, the NBA announced its annual Defensive Player of the Year award would be renamed the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy in honor of the Hall of Famer and former Houston Rockets center. On Saturday, Olajuwon spoke about the decision at the Fertitta Center on the campus of the University...
Kyle Kuzma sends birthday message to LeBron James amid Lakers trade rumors
Kyle Kuzma sent LeBron James a birthday message as trade rumors continue to swirl, per Kuz on Twitter. Kuzma’s gesture will likely excite Los Angeles Lakers fans. However, it should not be something that is over-thought. Kyle Kuzma is simply wishing his former teammate a happy birthday. Nevertheless, his future with the Washington Wizards is unclear.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James
The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
Lakers: NBA Pundit Proposes Deal To Send LeBron James Back To Miami Heat
Could a trade help both sides?
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks
On his 38th birthday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went for 47 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. There was no answer for James, especially down the stretch, as he continued to get whatever he wanted on offense. It has been a...
Comments / 0