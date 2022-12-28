Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ
See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.
There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid
If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
CNET
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Dec. 30, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked up. Mortgage rates have increased fairly consistently since the start of 2022, following in...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc...
2 Attractive Dividend Stocks to Buy With 6%+ Yields
The multi-decade high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have led to significant stock market volatility this year. Amid the prevalent recession fears, investing in high-yield dividend stocks BHP...
NASDAQ
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
NASDAQ
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Enterprise Products Partners Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
There are a lot of factors that investors need to consider when looking at a dividend stock. Yield is frankly just one small piece of the puzzle, even though many on Wall Street quickly get enamored of big dividend payments. That said, Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) gigantic 7.9% yield not only looks sustainable, but the underlying distribution supporting it also seems likely to grow. Here's what you need to know, in tables and charts.
NASDAQ
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $28.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 14.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.49% in the "Real Estate" category.
NASDAQ
ICE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.28, changing hands as high as $104.62 per share. Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $62.99, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
msn.com
Is the U.S. stock market open the day after New Year’s?
Most investors were likely happy to see 2022 come to an end when the bell rang out the final trading session of the year on Friday. Stocks logged their worst annual performance since 2008, while bond returns were the worst in decades or, in some cases, in history. Now, the...
NASDAQ
Is Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Well, Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. FIEUX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager.
NASDAQ
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
