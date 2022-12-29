ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

1 dead after getting hit by cars on Interstate 25 in Thornton

One person died overnight when she was hit by two cars traveling on Interstate 25 in Thornton. The collision between the woman and the vehicles led to a shutdown of the northbound lanes early Sunday morning that lasted many hours.The crash happened at approximately 12:33 a.m. between 144th Avenue and Highway 7 near the interchange with E-470 and the Northwest Parkway. It remains under investigation by the Thornton Police Department.The identity of the woman who passed away has not been released by police, but they described the situation as follows: A ride share vehicle pulled over at that location and ended the ride because an adult female passenger was getting ill. The bill was paid and the ride share driver left. The female passenger then walked into the roadway. She was sideswiped by a pickup truck, then struck by a second vehicle.The first vehicle, believed to be an older dark-colored Dodge Ram, did not stop after the collision and it's possible the driver may not know that a collision happened.Thornton PD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact its detectives through Adams County dispatch (303) 288-1535.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Poor Fort Collins cell signal labeled "dangerous" costing taxpayers $800,000+

For more than a decade residents and visitors to Fort Collins have been complaining of insufficient cell phone service in the major Colorado city, and now some local public officials are calling the lack of coverage a threat to public safety. No matter the provider, cell phone users have growingly noticed that Fort Collins has some of the worst coverage out of any of Colorado's largest cities. Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and more have all historically had spotty coverage throughout Colorado's fourth-largest city. And, where there is a signal, oftentimes it is not strong enough for internet services to load at the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 northbound shut down in northern CO due to series of crashes

A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area

Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Snowboarder identified who was killed in avalanche on Berthoud Pass

GRAND COUNTY — The snowboarder who was killed Monday in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass has been identified as Brian Bunnell, 44, of Lakewood. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said four people were caught in the avalanche, and two were buried. Bystanders and family members were able to rescue one of the buried people, but the other didn’t survive.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Person who was trying to cross I-225 struck, killed in Aurora

A person who was trying to cross the highway in Aurora overnight is dead. That's according to police, who say an SUV tried to avoid them but ended up striking them on Interstate 225.It happened just before 10 p.m. near East 6th Avenue in the northbound lanes.Police said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the team involved in investigating the fatal collision.I-225 was closed for several hours after the crash.The identity of the person who was killed hasn't been released and so far it's not clear why they were on foot on the highway.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact <a href="https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/">Metro Denver Crime Stoppers</a> at 720.913.STOP (7867). 
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
K99

K99

