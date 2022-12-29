ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans starting QB Josh Dobbs may signal how Jaguars approach the Texans in Week 17

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOUxN_0jxzT0D200

The Tennessee Titans aren’t exactly putting their best foot forward against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

According to the Titans Wire, the Titans will start quarterback Josh Dobbs over Malik Willis in Week 17.

The Titans going with Dobbs over Willis has implications with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ tilt with the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Although Jaguars coach Doug Pederson extols the virtues of how NFL games are never meaningless, even though he benched Jalen Hurts down three with 12:35 to go in the fourth quarter for Nate Sudfeld in a game that allowed Washington to beat the Philadelphia Eagles and win the NFC East (the New York Giants, the Eagles’ historic rivals, were division winners if Washington lost), the series conclusion between the Jaguars and Texans is meaningless as it relates to playoff qualification. As Adam Stites from the Jaguars Wire explained, a win over the Titans is all Jacksonville needs to win the AFC South. The Jaguars can tie with the Texans after 70 minutes of futility Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee sees the same situation. Why go all out to beat the Cowboys (even though it would extend their streak over Dallas to two, matching 1997-2000) when the real showdown is in Week 18 against the Jaguars? And Tennessee is the team that could use an end to their losing streak and find a little positive momentum to take into a play-in game.

Why would the Jaguars need to put everything on tape against the Texans they are going to whip out against the Titans when the division title is on the line? Why risk some players’ injury and availability just to snap a losing streak against a hapless franchise?

The collateral damage to come out of Week 17 could be the Texans’ draft positioning as another win would move the Chicago Bears into the No. 1 overall slot, pending the Monsters of the Midway lose again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers tie Raiders on Brock Purdy TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers didn’t face much resistance on their first offensive series Sunday. Christian McCaffrey did a lion’s share of the work on the eight-play, 67-yard drive. He carried the ball three times for 53 yards, and his 37-yard dash set the 49ers up with a first-and-goal at the 1. Two plays later it was Brock Purdy finding a wide open Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown to tie the game at 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule

The NFL on Sunday night announced two games for the Week 18 schedule, and they did not do the Jacksonville Jaguars any favors. At 4:30 pm ET on Saturday in Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). The primetime game at 8:15 pm ET on Saturday night will... The post NFL screws over Jaguars with Week 18 schedule appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Saban and the SEC have scared college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad

Yes, a 12-team College Football Playoff has its flaws. Yes, there will be years when the outcome is frustrating. Yes, there will probably be a season in which Alabama goes 10-2, finishes third in the SEC, and yet gets into the playoff and wins three games to take home the title. It will be annoying. However, we can’t live in complete fear of Nick Saban and the SEC. They have scared a lot of college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad for the sport.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy