Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/how-a-criminal-defense-attorney-can-help-with-your-white-collar-crime-charge/. White-collar charges typically involve non-violent crimes that are mostly financially motivated and based on violations of trust. Usually occurring in corporate settings, these crimes may be charged at the state or federal level—maybe even both. Though, there are some situations or instances wherein the people involved are not precisely aware that they are committing something illegal.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO