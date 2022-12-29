ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Jacksonville Humane Society celebrates the new year with free pet adoptions

By Lucia Viti
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnYnB_0jxzOca200

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is ringing in 2023 by offering free pet adoptions during their “New Year, New Pet” adoption special this Saturday, New Year’s Eve and Sunday, New Year’s Day, at their adoption center located at 8464 Beach Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cats and kittens will also be available for adoption at PetSmart located at 8801 Southside Blvd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 31.

Animals are microchipped, altered, and vaccinated. Additional fees may apply.

Additional details can be found on jaxhumane.org .

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Jacksonville community rallies to help find Spooky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many people, a pet is a member of the family and trying to find a lost pet can be a consuming ordeal. Jacksonville's Jason Horine lost his dog named Spooky back in August and four months later he's still looking for his dog. But as time has gone on, the community has offered more support every day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Enjoy A FREE Safe Ride Home With Farah & Farah This NYE!

This New Year’s Eve Farah & Farah is giving you a FREE safe ride home with taxis after your celebrations! At Farah & Farah, it’s important that people celebrate their holiday responsibly. You shouldn’t have to wonder how you will get home safely. Farah & Farah will take care of that for you.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

1 person dead, 1 taken to children’s hospital from Nocatee home, SJCFR says

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue has confirmed that first responders arrived at a residence in the Nocatee community at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Two people were discovered at a home on the 100 block of Bucktail Ave. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other, a child, was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville.
NOCATEE, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County first responders, veterans raise more than $5,000 for local boy battling leukemia

More than $5,000 was raised during a Dec. 18 chili cook-off fundraiser for a local Orange Park boy battling leukemia. Clay County first responders and veterans teamed up to help raise money for parents Amber Lang and Zach Taylor whose son, Shane, was diagnosed with leukemia in June of 2019. The fundraiser was held at Whitey’s Fish Camp where guests purchased a ticket at the door to taste and vote on their favorite of 22 batches of chili.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Woman found dead in Jacksonville North Estates apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death with no foul play suspected near the Jacksonville North Estates area at 14200 Duval Rd. JSO reports that at around 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to 14200 Duval Rd. in reference to a well-being check. Upon arriving,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

NYE: No Fireworks in European Village? Check Out What IS Happening

PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 31, 2022) While crowds won’t be treated to fireworks over European Village at midnight tonight, as is tradition for hundreds of Palm Coast residents, the Village will have other fun activities going on according to the businesses ready to welcome revelers. Make Memories:. What Some...
PALM COAST, FL
jacksonvillemag.com

Detour Through Downtown Starke

Since opening in 2019, a bypass around Starke, Florida on US 301 has saved travelers about 5 minutes on their drive. But for those with enough patience to bypass the bypass, Downtown Starke’s historic Call Street is a great place to get out and take a stroll. When you...
STARKE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
GRANDIN, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy