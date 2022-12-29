Read full article on original website
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
This Stuck Trash Truck Is Exactly How 2022 Has Us Feeling
In case you didn't see the story earlier today, a report from KAMR Local 4 News stated that a City of Amarillo trash truck got stuck under an overpass on 45th. The story doesn't mention any injuries, and for that we are grateful. Looking at the photos, I could only think one thought.
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?
An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd
On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
New Year’s Eve Parties In Amarillo? Here’s Some Good Ones.
Out with the old and in with the new! That's the beauty of New Year's Eve, we get a chance to party our faces off and tell the year to kick rocks. We look ahead to what the next 365 days will bring us, hopefully, better than the previous year.
Sad News; Globe News Center Damaged By Broken Water Line
In the past couple of weeks, plumbing problems have been at the top of a lot of our minds. I've suffered my own issues with broken pipes recently. Even the City of Amarillo isn't immune from the woes that come with busted water pipes. The Globe News Center has suffered...
Hear The One About An Amarillo Priest The Vatican Defrocked?
It doesn't involve walking into a bar or other members of the clergy. There's really no punchline to speak of. It really happened. Did you hear the one about the Amarillo priest that the Vatican defrocked?. Who Is Frank Pavone, And Why Is That Name Familiar?. Frank spent time in...
Here Is Why You Need To Know About Amarillo’s Simulated Universe
I'm sure you're familiar with Meow Wolf in New Mexico. It's an art exhibit/gallery/experience that is interactive. It tells a story and is supposed to get your imagination going. It's like a playground made out of someone's artistic vision. Amarillo's newest art exhibit is something like that. Maybe. We're not...
Travel Issues Stranding People In Amarillo
With Christmas behind us, we start to look toward the new year. Typically, heading home after the holidays is something people look forward to. Their hearts are full of joy, but they're ready to return to their lives. You get all packed up, hop in the car, and arrive at...
Shooting In Amarillo Hotel Parking Lot Off I-40
For anyone who missed the recent article talking about a small scuffle between a lady and some teenagers in a parking lot, I emphasized that "no parking lot is true of safe haven". Well, this incident proves this point. On the morning of Wednesday 28, at 3:15 a.m. a man...
The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.
There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
Crazy Random Confrontation In Amarillo Target Parking Lot
When it comes to parking lot scuffles, the first location that comes to mind would be a Walmart parking lot—not saying that Walmart is necessarily a "bad" place to be, it's just that the energy there feels like a brutal free-for-all. The nice thing about Target is that when...
Who Has The Best Steaks in Amarillo?
When it comes to any other type of food in Amarillo, there's usually a pretty clear consensus on what restaurants are the best in their category. But surprisingly, when it comes to good steak we have a relatively limited number of notable steakhouses. On Amarillo's subreddit someone posted a poll,...
Extra Police Means You Should Think About A Sober Ride
The end of the year always brings hope, joy, and parties. I love all three of those things about ringing in the new year. With the parties typically comes alcohol, and that always seems to liven up the party. I mean, what's New Year's without having some cocktails and champagne?
Why Does It Seem So Difficult To Keep Up With Music In Amarillo?
I wish I could remember which musician it was that told me years ago that Amarillo was the place to be. They regaled me with tales of 6th Street, and a thriving scene of songwriters making noise in Yellow City. When I moved here several years later, everything he described seemed to have disappeared.
Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok
Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
Amarillo Kidnapping Suspect to Face Federal Gun, Drug Charges
Rowdy Don Eastman is in some serious hot water. The 35-year-old Amarillo man was arrested on December 22 following a chaotic string of events that began when police were dispatched to SW 8th and Bryan St in regards to a possible hostage situation. According to a court documents filed with...
