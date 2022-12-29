ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

bigislandgazette.com

133 Grants Awarded to Small-Scale Ag Applicants on Big Island

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has announced the award of 579 grants, totaling $2,684,350, for small-scale agriculture; including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that are food insecure. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program (MGFSP). The applications...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui County Farm Bureau announces its board members and officers

For the new two-year term, the Maui County Farm Bureau retained eight directors and elected two new directors including Ethan Romanchak and Theresa Thompson. Warren K. Watanabe is the executive director. The Board of Directors meet on the first Wednesday of each month. General membership meetings are held in March,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go – Fresh Catch

CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigislandnow.com

Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet

When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiireporter.com

Disaster Preparedness & Food System Resilience in Hawaiʻi – January 27, 2023

The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi is a monthly speaker series. Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii

Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
KAILUA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

'It was the greatest honor' | Maui mayor looks back at time in office

Outgoing Maui Mayor Michael Victorino looks back on his time in office, the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his advice to his successor. 'It was the greatest honor' | Maui mayor looks back at time in office. Not many politicians faced the unprecedented challenge of serving during a...
bigislandgazette.com

Updated Hawaii Sea Level Rise Report Released

New science shows increased need for cross jurisdictional coordination, funding, and capacity for sea level rise action as outlined in an updated report by the Hawai‘i State Climate Commission. First released in 2017, the Hawai‘i Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report, 2022-update addresses the threat posed by climate...
HAWAII STATE

