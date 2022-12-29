Read full article on original website
bigislandgazette.com
133 Grants Awarded to Small-Scale Ag Applicants on Big Island
The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has announced the award of 579 grants, totaling $2,684,350, for small-scale agriculture; including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that are food insecure. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program (MGFSP). The applications...
mauinow.com
Maui County Farm Bureau announces its board members and officers
For the new two-year term, the Maui County Farm Bureau retained eight directors and elected two new directors including Ethan Romanchak and Theresa Thompson. Warren K. Watanabe is the executive director. The Board of Directors meet on the first Wednesday of each month. General membership meetings are held in March,...
KHON2
Food 2Go – Fresh Catch
bigislandnow.com
Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet
When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
mauinow.com
Union: Some at Maui’s hospital get paid less than Chick-fil-A; rally seeks better Maui Health wages
Allen Moreno said he loves his full-time job as ICU nurse aide at Maui’s main hospital — but retail giant Target down the street pays more. “There are many higher paying jobs,” he told Maui Now on Thursday. “Target overnight makes more than I do, and I work at the intensive care unit. Chick-fil-A has very competitive wages.”
hawaiireporter.com
Disaster Preparedness & Food System Resilience in Hawaiʻi – January 27, 2023
The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi is a monthly speaker series. Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.
KITV.com
Hawaii families are eager to start their new year's resolutions
ALA MOANA, HAWAII (KITV4) - 2023 is bringing in many different changes for people in the islands. “I want to eat more vegetables this year because I didn’t last year,” said Yoshi, a young boy at Ala Moana Beach.
nomadlawyer.org
Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii
Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
A Conversation With Hawaii’s Newest GOP State Senator
Brenton Awa won’t officially be sworn in as a Hawaii state senator until Jan. 18, but — like many state senators and representatives — he’s already on the job and working from an office at the Capitol. A former news anchor for KITV, he narrowly defeated...
hawaiipublicradio.org
New law extends license renewal period for seniors beginning in 2023
A slew of new state laws are set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — including Act 159, which extends the renewal period from two years to four years for residents between 72 and 79 years old. On Oʻahu, the new law would benefit more than 75,000...
Travel chaos has state airports stepping up to help
Always Investigating asked what steps the state took at airports on each island, and how it's using any lessons learned to smooth out travel for future problems.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
Hawaiʻi farmers show high levels of depression
Depression is a prevalent issues, particularly since so many suffered from its symptoms during the pandemic. While the pandemic is becoming invisible to us each day, many are suffering more and more from depression.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Repairs ongoing for transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for Neighbor Island viewers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are still ongoing after a strong winter storm that swept the state caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some Neighbor Island viewers. HNN’s Engineering team said transmitters on Maui and Hilo on Hawaii Island are experiencing outages and no relay signals....
KITV.com
'It was the greatest honor' | Maui mayor looks back at time in office
Outgoing Maui Mayor Michael Victorino looks back on his time in office, the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his advice to his successor. 'It was the greatest honor' | Maui mayor looks back at time in office. Not many politicians faced the unprecedented challenge of serving during a...
bigislandgazette.com
Updated Hawaii Sea Level Rise Report Released
New science shows increased need for cross jurisdictional coordination, funding, and capacity for sea level rise action as outlined in an updated report by the Hawai‘i State Climate Commission. First released in 2017, the Hawai‘i Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report, 2022-update addresses the threat posed by climate...
North Shore Paddlers’ Long-Awaited Canoe Halau Gets Underway
That’s the question North Shore paddlers have been asking for over 10 years, since the city first committed funding for it. The money languished until Mayor Rick Blangiardi released it earlier this year. The city’s Department of Design and Construction will now design the structure and put it out...
