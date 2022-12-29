Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Peyton Manning addresses potential future as NFL head coach
Peyton Manning became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Now that
If you're in the blue, you'll get Colts vs. Giants on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) are preparing for a Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. While the Colts don’t have much to play for other than their pride, the Giants can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Sunday. The Colts have lost five in a row since Jeff Saturday’s first surprising win of his interim tenure.
Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 3 in Question
Between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants, three players have already been ruled out, with three others whose status is up in the air ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Giants vs. Colts: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 17
The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) for a Week 17 matchup this Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are three reasons for optimism entering Sunday afternoon. Win and advance. The Giants have something extra to play for on Sunday. If New York can defeat...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Giants vs Colts: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
Let’s take a look at the Giants Week 17 matchup against the Colts.
Giants beat Colts to clinch first playoff berth since 2016
The New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.
Colts QB Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Giants With Rib Injury
Sam Ehlinger took over for Indianapolis after the injury.
Game Recap: Saints Upset Eagles With Impressive Defensive Performance
The Saints move to 7-9 on the season after handling the Gardner Minshew-led Eagles in Philly.
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
National Championship Ticket Information
After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the ...
Texans Drop Final Home Game In Embarrassing Fashion
The Houston Texans 2022 home slate has mercifully come to an end at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars
Cardinals Lose on Last-Second Field Goal to Falcons 20-19
The Arizona Cardinals have now lost their sixth game in a row after being defeated by the Atlanta Falcons in 20-19 fashion.
Giants Take a 24-3 Halftime Lead Over Colts
The Giants are 30 minutes away from clinching their first postseason berth since 2016.
NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift
We’ve all lived the experience, when someone gives us a gift that is just totally wrong. That happened to Detroit Lions fan Mitchell Borin. His mom got him a Calvin Johnson jersey for the holidays. One problem: It was definitely not a Calvin Johnson jersey. The legendary Detroit star wore No. 81. Borin received a Read more... The post NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lovie Last Stand: Texans 'Evaluation' Must Be About Firing Coach
Did coach Lovie Smith improve Houston this year? In Week 5, the Texans beat Jacksonville 13-6. In this Week 17 rematch, Houston lost, 31-3. That's not "improvement.''
NFL world reacts to wild Russell Wilson stat
This has not been the NFL season Russell Wilson likely envisioned when he was traded to the Denver Broncos last March. Wilson signed a giant five-year, $245 million extension in September (with $165 million guaranteed), but he and the team have both struggled all season. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Russell Wilson stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colts vs. Giants: Inactive players for Week 17
Wesley French C — Cameron McGrone LB — CB Kenny Moore II will miss his fourth consecutive game while TE Kylen Granson will miss his second consecutive game. Rookie DT Eric Johnson II is a healthy scratch in favor of DT Chris Williams. LB Cameron McGrone, who was signed...
Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Colts, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
The New York Giants can punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2016 if they can beat the Indianapolis Colts.
