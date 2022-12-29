ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

DawgsDaily

National Championship Ticket Information

After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the ...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift

We’ve all lived the experience, when someone gives us a gift that is just totally wrong. That happened to Detroit Lions fan Mitchell Borin. His mom got him a Calvin Johnson jersey for the holidays. One problem: It was definitely not a Calvin Johnson jersey. The legendary Detroit star wore No. 81. Borin received a Read more... The post NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to wild Russell Wilson stat

This has not been the NFL season Russell Wilson likely envisioned when he was traded to the Denver Broncos last March. Wilson signed a giant five-year, $245 million extension in September (with $165 million guaranteed), but he and the team have both struggled all season. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Russell Wilson stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
