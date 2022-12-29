Read full article on original website
Stretch of 20th St. near several popular bars and clubs to temporarily reopen to vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A block in midtown Sacramento that has been closed to traffic since the pandemic in order to help surrounding bars and restaurants is reopening to vehicles temporarily. The Midtown Association announced in a press release Thursday that the stretch of 20th Street between J and K streets will reopen to traffic […]
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
A funeral mass was held for Bruce Norton, 87, a Chicago native and a former Loomis resident. A career at U.S. Rubber led to his engineering position at Aerojet. As a judge and breeder of Morgan horses, Norton co-founded the Sacramento Valley Morgan Horse Club. Norton was active in the Auburn area and was also a member of the Roseville Sons of Italy Lodge.
Old Sacramento's New Year's Eve celebration canceled
SACRAMENTO — The annual New Year's Eve celebration has been canceled for the third year in a row.For the last two years, COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of the Old Sacramento New Year's Eve fireworks show, and now the city cites safety concerns for this year's cancellation.A city spokesperson says that events on either side of the bridge have made it impossible for people in Old Sacramento to celebrate safely."We knew going into this that there were going to be some logistical challenges because of all the other events in the area on New Year's Eve. We worked to overcome those obstacles but were ultimately unable to find a safe and suitable launch site," said city of Sacramento representative Tim Swanson.The Sacramento Police Department says that they will have additional patrols throughout the city, specifically in downtown Sacramento and Old Sacramento.
Mountain Democrat
Rain brings travel troubles
Heavy rain is causing flooding across El Dorado County. Caltrans officials closed Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Meyers Saturday morning. Details on the California Highway Patrol’s incident information website indicated the American River was flooding the roadway in the Whitehall area. In south county Caltrans has shut...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Update: Evacuations ordered as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Sacramento area
An atmospheric river barreled into Northern California early Saturday, causing widespread flooding and road closures across the Sacramento area. Some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future. Although some rain arrived Friday, the storm system grew significantly more intense...
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Flooding and strong winds lead to power outages, road closures, travel delays
As a deluge of rain continued to pummel Northern California on Saturday, officials called for people to evacuate or shelter in place in parts of some counties due to flooding concerns. Meanwhile, strong winds toppled trees in the Sacramento area, leading to power outages for 145,000 SMUD customers in the Sacramento area.
This El Dorado Hills cemetery was created to replace one Folsom Lake submerged
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A cemetery in El Dorado Hills was created to replace the original cemetery that was submerged by Folsom Lake. When the Folsom Dam was built in 1955, Mormon Island Cemetery was created as a replacement for several cemeteries that were submerged under Folsom Lake. The cemetery was built in […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Major flooding limits New Year's Eve travel
Update: As of 2 p.m. on New Years Eve, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services proclaimed a state of emergency due to widespread flooding, according to an updated press release. The update stated that a second emergency shelter has been opened, at the Murphys Fire Department Training Room at...
Homeless camp asking for donations of winter supplies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento homeless camp is asking the public for winter supplies, as the rain and wind threaten their safety and health. Camp Resolution is a community was founded about three months ago. Residents are pushing for Sacramento officials to allow them to keep camping there, where they say they feel safe. While the camp’s fate is up in the air, people living there say they’re in need of winter supplies.
NWS: Wettest New Year's Eve on record for parts of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is still reeling from what the National Weather Service said was one of the wettest New Year's Eves on record for parts of the city. According to Scott Rowe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the area saw one of the worst storms of 2022, hydrologically speaking, on New Year's Eve. 24-hour (midnight to midnight) rainfall records for the day were broken in Stockton, Modesto and parts of Sacramento.
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
KCRA.com
Watch: KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan surveys Sacramento County flooding from LiveCopter 3
KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan joined LiveCopter 3 on Sunday to view flooding in parts of Sacramento County by air. He provided context for the dramatic images of inundated areas in Wilton, Twin Cities, along Highway 99 and at other parts of southern unincorporated Sacramento County. The footage captured...
Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek
(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
Three levees breach on Cosumnes River causing flooding, closure of Highway 99 south of Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Sunday morning, according to Caltrans and emergency officials that spoke with local media. —Video Above: The American River in the Sierra Nevada during the atmospheric river Sacramento County officials confirmed to FOX40 News that three levees […]
California Slammed by ‘Firehose’ of Rain, Flooding From Atmospheric River to Start 2023
California residents are going to be in need of something more than an umbrella while celebrating the new year due to the “firehose” of rain and flooding from an atmospheric river. According to FOX Weather, the new atmospheric river slammed into California over the weekend. It caused flooding...
Thousands without power in aftermath of winter storm | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the wettest storms for New Year's Eve on record for Sacramento was met with a flurry of power outages across the region. Power remains out for thousands. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, there are more than 16,000 customers without power in their...
Flooding Updates: flash flood warning extended, Highway 99 closed near Elk Grove
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
Storm Updates: Widespread flooding across California
This article will no longer be updated, follow the flooding updates here. (KTXL) — The atmospheric river drenching California has led to widespread flooding in the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada, as well as other parts of the state. Sacramento County, as well as most counties in the region, are under Severe Flood Warnings, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Wayne Alon Gregson, Sr. 2/13/1935 - 12/2/2022
Wayne Gregson born February 13, 1935, in Roseville California to Richard E. Gregson and Sarah E. Gregson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He lived his entire life in Roseville CA. He was the great-grandson of early settlers James and Eliza Gregson who arrived at Sutter's Fort in October 1845.
