Lincoln, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

A funeral mass was held for Bruce Norton, 87, a Chicago native and a former Loomis resident. A career at U.S. Rubber led to his engineering position at Aerojet. As a judge and breeder of Morgan horses, Norton co-founded the Sacramento Valley Morgan Horse Club. Norton was active in the Auburn area and was also a member of the Roseville Sons of Italy Lodge.
LOOMIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Sacramento's New Year's Eve celebration canceled

SACRAMENTO — The annual New Year's Eve celebration has been canceled for the third year in a row.For the last two years, COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of the Old Sacramento New Year's Eve fireworks show, and now the city cites safety concerns for this year's cancellation.A city spokesperson says that events on either side of the bridge have made it impossible for people in Old Sacramento to celebrate safely."We knew going into this that there were going to be some logistical challenges because of all the other events in the area on New Year's Eve. We worked to overcome those obstacles but were ultimately unable to find a safe and suitable launch site," said city of Sacramento representative Tim Swanson.The Sacramento Police Department says that they will have additional patrols throughout the city, specifically in downtown Sacramento and Old Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Rain brings travel troubles

Heavy rain is causing flooding across El Dorado County. Caltrans officials closed Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Meyers Saturday morning. Details on the California Highway Patrol’s incident information website indicated the American River was flooding the roadway in the Whitehall area. In south county Caltrans has shut...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Update: Evacuations ordered as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Sacramento area

An atmospheric river barreled into Northern California early Saturday, causing widespread flooding and road closures across the Sacramento area. Some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future. Although some rain arrived Friday, the storm system grew significantly more intense...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Major flooding limits New Year's Eve travel

Update: As of 2 p.m. on New Years Eve, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services proclaimed a state of emergency due to widespread flooding, according to an updated press release. The update stated that a second emergency shelter has been opened, at the Murphys Fire Department Training Room at...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Homeless camp asking for donations of winter supplies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento homeless camp is asking the public for winter supplies, as the rain and wind threaten their safety and health. Camp Resolution is a community was founded about three months ago. Residents are pushing for Sacramento officials to allow them to keep camping there, where they say they feel safe. While the camp’s fate is up in the air, people living there say they’re in need of winter supplies.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

NWS: Wettest New Year's Eve on record for parts of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is still reeling from what the National Weather Service said was one of the wettest New Year's Eves on record for parts of the city. According to Scott Rowe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the area saw one of the worst storms of 2022, hydrologically speaking, on New Year's Eve. 24-hour (midnight to midnight) rainfall records for the day were broken in Stockton, Modesto and parts of Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek

(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Thousands without power in aftermath of winter storm | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the wettest storms for New Year's Eve on record for Sacramento was met with a flurry of power outages across the region. Power remains out for thousands. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, there are more than 16,000 customers without power in their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Flooding Updates: flash flood warning extended, Highway 99 closed near Elk Grove

(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Storm Updates: Widespread flooding across California

This article will no longer be updated, follow the flooding updates here. (KTXL) — The atmospheric river drenching California has led to widespread flooding in the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada, as well as other parts of the state. Sacramento County, as well as most counties in the region, are under Severe Flood Warnings, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldcountrymedia.com

Wayne Alon Gregson, Sr. 2/13/1935 - 12/2/2022

Wayne Gregson born February 13, 1935, in Roseville California to Richard E. Gregson and Sarah E. Gregson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He lived his entire life in Roseville CA. He was the great-grandson of early settlers James and Eliza Gregson who arrived at Sutter's Fort in October 1845.
ROSEVILLE, CA

