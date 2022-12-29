ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

New dog park in El Centro

By Karina Bazarte
The City of El Centro and Donors Phil and Elise Heald to host a groundbreaking ceremony

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is having a new dog park with donors Phil and Elise Heald donating $500,000.

The total project cost is $900,000.

The remaining funds are from the City’s Measure P fund and additional donors are welcome as we have wish list items such as extra shades and dog exercise areas to make this a cutting-edge project.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more on this story.

The post New dog park in El Centro appeared first on KYMA .

