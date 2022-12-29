ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WBBJ

TN deputies fatally shoot suspect after multi-state pursuit

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s office says a chase by car and on foot Thursday ended with deputies fatally shooting a suspect who had shot at them. One deputy was injured. On Facebook, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office posted that deputies early Thursday tried to stop...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase

A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC. Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following …. A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man

A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
wrganews.com

FCPD arrests 28-year-old Man for Kidnapping

The Floyd County Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man at his home on Elliot Drive on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ulric Demond Allen Jr. allegedly kidnapped a victim by physically forcing them into his vehicle. Allen also apparently shoved the victim into a wall before striking the victim with his fists. Police stated the attack left visible injuries to the victim. Allen is being charged with kidnapping, 2 counts of battery, and felony probation violation.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for January 3

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 3. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Mark Bennett – Theft/For Capias. Ashley Burton – Burglary. Michael Martin – Criminal Trespass, Possession Meth. Roger McNabb – Harassment/For Capias, Aggravated...
EAST RIDGE, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester Police need help identifying person of interest

Manchester Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest. According to MPD, this unknown male is a person of interest in a case involving theft of a motor vehicle that evaded law enforcement. The involvement of the person is unknown, but investigators would like to speak with him.
MANCHESTER, TN
pickensprogress.com

Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made

On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
TALKING ROCK, GA
WTVC

Erlanger East welcomes first Chattanooga baby of 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Erlanger East tells us they welcomed in the first baby of 2023 in Chattanooga. The nurse in charge of the Labor and Delivery unit tells us they checked with Parkridge East and Erlanger Baroness, and so far all signs point to Laura Probasco, born at 5:14 AM Sunday morning, being the first Chattanooga baby of the New Year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

