2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
WTVC
New Year's Eve fight leads to one man shot; says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) says one man has been shot, following an altercation on Saturday night. Police say they got a call to the 4600 block of Highland Avenue. Investigators say a witness told them both a suspect and the victim got into a fight, before...
WBBJ
WTVC
Cleveland 3-year-old died of 'self-inflicted gunshot' Thursday, dispatcher audio indicates
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained police scanner traffic via Broadcastify of this tragic incident. Dispatchers can be heard saying 'it's gonna be a 3-year-old that shot himself,' and describing it as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.'. As the shooting sent shockwaves through the close-knit Cleveland neighborhood a day...
WKRN
WTVCFOX
Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire; says Hamilton County officials
Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
WTVCFOX
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. Jones made headlines back in 2018 when Chattanooga Police say he tried to break into a home on Howell Road....
WLOS.com
If convicted, deadly Christmas Day crash suspect 'shall' pay child support, TN law says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Will the man involved in a deadly Bradley County Christmas day crash that killed a husband and wife have to pay child support for their surviving children?. That's the question we're asking under a relatively new state law. The law says those convicted of vehicular...
weisradio.com
Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man
A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
Victims of Crossville house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
wrganews.com
FCPD arrests 28-year-old Man for Kidnapping
The Floyd County Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man at his home on Elliot Drive on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ulric Demond Allen Jr. allegedly kidnapped a victim by physically forcing them into his vehicle. Allen also apparently shoved the victim into a wall before striking the victim with his fists. Police stated the attack left visible injuries to the victim. Allen is being charged with kidnapping, 2 counts of battery, and felony probation violation.
WTVCFOX
6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
WTVC
Recognize them? Cameras capture Christmas Eve car burglar in the act in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Walker County authorities need your help identifying a car burglar caught in the act on surveillance camera on Christmas Eve. This happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning at the At Your Service Auto Repair shop on Park City Road, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for January 3
The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 3. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Mark Bennett – Theft/For Capias. Ashley Burton – Burglary. Michael Martin – Criminal Trespass, Possession Meth. Roger McNabb – Harassment/For Capias, Aggravated...
thunder1320.com
Manchester Police need help identifying person of interest
Manchester Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest. According to MPD, this unknown male is a person of interest in a case involving theft of a motor vehicle that evaded law enforcement. The involvement of the person is unknown, but investigators would like to speak with him.
WDEF
Two Dead after Crash on Shallowford Road; Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- There is a tragic update to the two vehicle crash that occurred on the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection of Shepard and Noah Reid Roads. Chattanooga Police have confirmed that two passengers, one in each car; have died because of the injuries they sustained...
WTVCFOX
Man with felony warrant leads police on chase through Walker, Catoosa Counties Wednesday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a felony warrant was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase through Walker and Catoosa Counties with a woman and infant inside the car, the Walker County Sheriff's Office says. WCSO says Brian Cook had a warrant for a probation violation.
pickensprogress.com
Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made
On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
WTVC
Erlanger East welcomes first Chattanooga baby of 2023
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Erlanger East tells us they welcomed in the first baby of 2023 in Chattanooga. The nurse in charge of the Labor and Delivery unit tells us they checked with Parkridge East and Erlanger Baroness, and so far all signs point to Laura Probasco, born at 5:14 AM Sunday morning, being the first Chattanooga baby of the New Year.
