A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO