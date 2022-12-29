Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
Healthline
Your FAQs Answered: When Lung Cancer Treatment Stops Working
Lung cancer is the type of cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you develop lung cancer, your recommended treatment plan will depend partly on your specific diagnosis and overall health. It may include one or more of the following:. surgery.
ajmc.com
Dr Hossein Kazemi: What Patients With MM Consider When Stopping Therapy
M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, discusses the benefits of de-escalating treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. It is important the patient with multiple myeloma has a clear and comphrensive understanding of de-escalating treatment, said M. Hossein Kazemi, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care.
Psychiatric Times
Cariprazine FDA-Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Antidepressants
Cariprazine is now FDA-approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1. “Many living with [MDD] find that their ongoing antidepressant therapy does...
FDA approves new monoclonal antibody for hospitalized COVID-19 patients
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved a monoclonal antibody from Roche to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients, the company announced. The drug, called Actemra, was originally approved in 2010 to treat adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. The company says that is the first FDA-approved monoclonal antibody intended to…
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CAR T Cell Therapy Offers Hope to Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients
Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
MedicalXpress
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
People With Both NAFLD and Diabetes Experience Greater Fibrosis Progression
People with both non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and diabetes were nearly 75% more likely to see their fibrosis advance by at least one stage than those without diabetes, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its...
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Ophthalmology Content of 2022
The top 5 most-read content in ophthalmology for 2022 focused on the relationship between aging and visual field reliability, telehealth eye care visits, the link between COVID-19 and dry eye disease, and more. Ocular effects of virtual learning, vision screening follow-up disparities, and dry eye disease were some of the...
ajmc.com
PBMs Announce 2023 Coverage Plans for Adalimumab Biosimilars
The addition of adalimumab biosimilars to formularies can help accelerate realized savings as the blockbuster drug Humira faces competition from multiple biosimilars, including 1 approved interchangeable biosimilar. Prime Therapeutics recently announced its coverage plans for Humira and its biosimilars, which will start coming to the US market in 2023. It’s...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Briumvi to Treat Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Briumvi (ublituximab), a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, and active secondary-progressive MS. An estimated one million people in the United States live with MS,...
MedicalXpress
Screening catches only one in seven cancers: Report
Only 14% of cancers diagnosed in the United States are diagnosed after the patient had a recommended screening test, according to a report released Dec. 14 by NORC at the University of Chicago. The percentage of cancers detected by screening (PCDS) in the United States in 2017 was calculated as...
WQAD
A stem cell transplant treatment can stop MS in its tracks
LOS ANGELES — Multiple sclerosis impacts almost a million Americans. It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States. There are several medications to control the symptoms, but nothing to stop it from progressing; until now. Multiple sclerosis is slowly stealing Kathy...
Freethink
New antibody therapy works for 73% of multiple myeloma patients
Researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have presented results of a new antibody-based therapy for blood cancer — and the results are very good. The therapy, which uses a specific type of antibody, was successful in eliminating or reducing markers...
MedicalXpress
Serum microRNAs as new criteria for referral to early palliative care services in advanced cancer patients
A major obstacle to the implementation of early palliative care (EPC) is the lack of objective criteria for referral to EPC. Circulating microRNAs (miRNAs) have been recognized as promising biomarkers. In their study published in Oncotarget, researchers investigated objective definitions for referral to EPC using microRNA. A total of 178...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of IND application for KPI-012 for treatment of PCED
According to the company, it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first quarter of 2023, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2024. Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which is defined as a persistent non-healing corneal defect or wound that is refractory to conventional treatments, is a rare disease with an estimated incidence in the United States of 100,000 cases per year.
Channel 3000
Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Slows Disability Progression in MS
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT) is associated with a slowing of disease progression compared with other anti-inflammatory disease modifying therapies (DMT), according to a study published online Dec. 21 in Neurology. Giacomo...
