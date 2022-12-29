ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Rams in Week 17

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EBPD_0jxzDa8T00

The Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) meet the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) in Week 17 of the 2022 regular season.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline Total Points

Los Angeles Rams +6.5 +235

O 41

-108

Los Angeles Chargers -6.5 -280

U 41

-112

The Chargers are coming off a 20-3 victory over the Colts to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

Los Angeles’ win came behind a dominant defensive effort that resulted in seven sacks and three interceptions. It was an uneven offensive performance, but two rushing touchdowns from Austin Ekeler put them on top.

Meanwhile, the Rams crushed the Broncos on Christmas Day, winning by the score of 51-14. Cam Akers rushed for three touchdowns, while Los Angeles’ defense sacked Russell Wilson six times and picked him off three times.

The last time the Chargers and Rams met was in 2018. The Rams won 35-23. This will mark the first time the two teams play each other in a regular season game in SoFi Stadium.

Sunday’s contest will begin at 1:25 pm PT and be televised on CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers tie Raiders on Brock Purdy TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers didn’t face much resistance on their first offensive series Sunday. Christian McCaffrey did a lion’s share of the work on the eight-play, 67-yard drive. He carried the ball three times for 53 yards, and his 37-yard dash set the 49ers up with a first-and-goal at the 1. Two plays later it was Brock Purdy finding a wide open Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown to tie the game at 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 17 win over Broncos

It’s never easy for this Kansas City Chiefs team and that was especially true against the Denver Broncos in Week 17. They didn’t play a perfect game and dealt with some attrition during the course of the game, but they managed to grind out a win against a desperate team with nothing to lose. This win marks the 15th consecutive win against the Broncos for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Saban and the SEC have scared college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad

Yes, a 12-team College Football Playoff has its flaws. Yes, there will be years when the outcome is frustrating. Yes, there will probably be a season in which Alabama goes 10-2, finishes third in the SEC, and yet gets into the playoff and wins three games to take home the title. It will be annoying. However, we can’t live in complete fear of Nick Saban and the SEC. They have scared a lot of college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad for the sport.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Packers: Studs & Duds from embarrassing loss

The Minnesota Vikings couldn’t get out of their own way on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers losing in brutal fashion by a score of 41-17. Everything that could go wrong did, as they lost center Austin Schlottmann and right tackle Brian O’Neill to injuries. It wasn’t just that, they had every bounce go against them and couldn’t get anything going on offense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU vs. Purdue: How to watch, betting odds, injury report for Monday's Citrus Bowl matchup

After a long month off, the Tigers will return to the gridiron on Monday for a contest against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. LSU will ring in the new year with a matchup against another program that came up short in its conference title game as the Boilermakers enter at 8-5. The Tigers will be without a couple of opt-outs, but Purdue will be affected much more in that regard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy