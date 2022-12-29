NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Rams in Week 17

The Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) meet the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) in Week 17 of the 2022 regular season.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline Total Points

Los Angeles Rams +6.5 +235

O 41

-108

Los Angeles Chargers -6.5 -280

U 41

-112

The Chargers are coming off a 20-3 victory over the Colts to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

Los Angeles’ win came behind a dominant defensive effort that resulted in seven sacks and three interceptions. It was an uneven offensive performance, but two rushing touchdowns from Austin Ekeler put them on top.

Meanwhile, the Rams crushed the Broncos on Christmas Day, winning by the score of 51-14. Cam Akers rushed for three touchdowns, while Los Angeles’ defense sacked Russell Wilson six times and picked him off three times.

The last time the Chargers and Rams met was in 2018. The Rams won 35-23. This will mark the first time the two teams play each other in a regular season game in SoFi Stadium.

Sunday’s contest will begin at 1:25 pm PT and be televised on CBS.