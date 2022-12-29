ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

National Championship Ticket Information

After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the Bulldogs' head coach.
Chaz Chambliss Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury

The Bulldogs lost another player to injury after defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss left with an apparent knee injury. They already lost tight end Darnell Washington for the game with an ankle injury earlier, and early signs on Chambliss don't look good.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why

The countdown to kickoff is starting to come to a close for Georgia and Ohio State's college football playoff matchup in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes several weeks ago, and now just a day out from the big game, that number has remained the same.
