Athens, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

MVP Awards After the Bulldogs Heroic Peach Bowl Comeback

The Georgia Bulldogs advanced to their 2nd straight National Championship last night after an instant classic in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Despite trailing for the majority of the game and trailing by as many as 14 points in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead with just under a minute to go and held on as the Buckeyes missed a last second field goal.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

A Look back at 2022 in Henry County

McDONOUGH — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022. From the start of a long-promised SPLOST project, continued growth, and the loss of high school students, the year has left an indelible mark on residents. Here is a small sampling of some of Henry County’s top stories as selected by...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge welcomes more than 6,000 new residents

STOCKBRIDGE — With results of a Nov. 8 annexation referendum in full effect, Stockbridge has officially welcomed thousands of new residents into the city. Mayor Anthony Ford shared his excitement over the referendum's success in a welcome letter to the residents.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control

JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

