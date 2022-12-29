Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: Male Swimmer Of The Year, David Popovici
There were several male swimmers that won gold medals and broke world records in 2022, but none of them had the same "wow" factor as David Popovici. Archive photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022: MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: DAVID POPOVICI...
swimswam.com
2022 SWAMMY Awards: SwimSwam’s Top 10 YouTube Videos of the Year
In a year filled with interviews and pancakes, relive SwimSwam's top 10 YouTube videos of the year, two of which include teenage star Thomas Heilman (above). Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It was a busy year for the SwimSwam Youtube Channel, filled with many interviews and even more pancakes....
swimswam.com
Freestyler James Coyne (2023) Signs to Niagara University
James Coyne, a freestyle specialist from Manhattan Beach, California, will join the Niagara University Purple Eagles in the fall of 2023. Current photo via James Coyne. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Writer Wild Predictions for 2023 and Alter Ego Takes
The writers here at SwimSwam have each given their "wild prediction" for 2023. Read here to also hear their alter egos talking. Our real “wild predictions” were meant to be a bit of a hot take. Nothing too obvious, but also something fun enough that it could happen. Let us know in the comments what you think is most likely to happen and least likely to happen.
swimswam.com
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Ryan Murphy
Murphy was an unstoppable force at the Short Course World Championships, winning five gold medals and becoming the first male to sweep the backstroke events. Archive photo via World Aquatics. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven...
swimswam.com
All of the World Records Set in 2022
The swimming world could have easily experienced a post-Olympic hangover this year, but we saw even more world records broken in 2022 compared to last year. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. The swimming world could have easily experienced a post-Olympic hangover this year, but we saw even more world records...
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States took an early 1-0 lead over Germany Monday at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Ninth-ranked Fritz won 96 percent (26/27) of first serve...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 56% Pick McKeon’s 49.9 As Top Relay Split of Short Course Worlds
McKeon had relay splits in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly all under the existing world record at Short Course Worlds. Archive photo via World Aquatics. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Devin Testin ‘23 Commits to Denison University
Testin competed at the Wisconsin State Championships in February, earning a 5th place finish in the 200 IM and 8th in the 100 back. Current photo via Devin Testin. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
See 17 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2023
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
swimswam.com
Madi Wilson Gets COVID 4 Times, Sets 5 World Records, All in 2022
Wilson posted a year in review, also saying that she visited nine countries, won 14 international medals, and started a business, all in one year. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Australian Madi Wilson posted a 2022 year recap on Instagram a few days ago. Wilson had quite the year and...
swimswam.com
2024 “Best of the Rest” Sprinter River Paulk Verbally Commits to Auburn
20.3/44.8 sprinter River Paulk has verbally committed to join the Auburn University Tigers in the fall of 2024. Current photo via River Paulk. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
State Finalist Maggie Adler Remains In-State, Commits to the University of Illinois
Maggie Adler, and Illinois native, will remain in-state with her commitment to the University of Illinois for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Maggie Adler. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Hayden Sunman Commits To Virginia Tech (2024)
Florida native and Summer Junior Nationals qualifier Hayden Sunman has announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech for the fall of 2024. Current photo via Hayden Sunman. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
TAC Titans Breaststroker Katya Ivanov (2024) Verbals to NC State
"Best of the Rest" breaststroker Katya Ivanov from TAC Titans has committed to swim at NC State beginning in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Katya Ivanov. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
South Carolina Adds Futures Finalist Sofia Krstolic for 2023
Sofia Krstolic, Futures and Florida State finalist, has announced her commitment to South Carolina, beginning in the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Sofia Krstolic. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
