This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Paper Proposes Climate NeRF That Allows People To Visualize What Climate Change Outcomes Will Do To Them

Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
This AI Paper Presents A Deep Learning Framework To Accurately Identify The Mineral Compounds From Their Raman Spectra
Specific optical methods, including Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR), Brillouin scattering, and Raman spectroscopy, are used in vibrational spectroscopy. Classification models can convert input items (spectra) into the necessary outputs for data from vibrational spectroscopy (class assignments). It isn’t easy to create such a classification tool, but it would benefit many industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, polymers, forensics, environmental and food sciences, and medicine. Additionally, vibrational spectroscopy data frequently need different and complicated pre-processing processes before chemometric measurements. The robustness and accuracy of future multivariate analyses are enhanced, and the data’s interpretability is increased by a variety of data pre-processing techniques that make allowances for the difficulties of spectral data gathering.
3 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Actually So Bad For Your Phone’s Battery, According To Tech Experts
Keeping your phone in great working shape requires knowing how to charge it properly — even though it seems like that should be a no-brainer of a task, mistakes can be made. And the worst charging mistakes can actually drain your battery faster and make your phone less efficient over time. Here’s the good news — correcting these errors is pretty simple and just requires changing a few bad tech charging habits you may have acquired along the way. Tech Expert Imran Aftab from progeeksblog.com pinpoints three common charging mistakes (plus one bonus mistake) that are actually so bad for your phone’s battery.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Nuclear fusion can produce clean energy in the future, US scientist claims
After more than half a century of nuclear fusion research, scientists have confirmed a significant breakthrough that could pave the way for an abundant supply of clean energy in the future. Supply of Clean Energy. Researchers at the US National Ignition Facility in California said that fusion experiments had released...
New Technology Could Tap Into a Virtually Limitless Supply of Fresh Water
There's not enough fresh water to go around on planet Earth, and it's a problem that's expected to only worsen in the coming years. To meet growing demand, recycling and restricting our water will only get us so far. Scientists will need to find new sources of this life-sustaining liquid to meet our needs.
petage.com
Sustainability: Harness the Coming Culture Shift for Future Growth
It was 2007 when the news first broke about a spate of pet fatalities traced to a tainted melamine ingredient in a number of pet foods. As media dug into the story, a brand reputation rending discovery was revealed. One company called Menu Foods was manufacturing more than 100 brands of pet food and was the source of the tainted product. The phenomena of “scrutiny” arose as pet parents questioned who was really making the pet food they purchase, while web sites sprang up to proclaim themselves as truth-sayers of what’s actually inside the bag.
marktechpost.com
DeepMind and Google Introduce GraphCast: A Fast and Scalable Machine Learning Weather Simulator
People account for the forecasted weather in every aspect of their lives, from choosing an outfit to what to do in the event of a hurricane. Forecasting over a time frame that is typically three to seven days out is referred to as medium-range forecasting. Several sectors, like agriculture, construction, travel, etc., rely on “medium-range” weather forecasts for making decisions, which are offered up to four times daily by weather bureaus like the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
marktechpost.com
New Machine Learning Model Predicts Sentence Comprehension and Production Ability
Humans find some of the comprehension difficult to understand. There is a limitation to the ability to understand some sentences, and find it difficult to comprehend. Scientists have trained a new model which is capable of explaining the difficulty of comprehension. Recent years have seen researchers’ effective development of two...
CES 2023: Engineers create a snake-like robot that can move inside water pipes
At a time when a significant proportion of people face scarcity of drinking water, a staggering 32 billion m3 of clean water is lost a year due to faulty distribution networks around the world. This is where technologies like ACWA Robotics' Pathfinder autonomous robot become a much-relevant product for utilities. The system can navigate at the heart of the water supply network without disrupting water distribution to users to provide actionable data.
Small nuclear reactors could solve data centers' sustainable power problem
Forward-looking: Data centers have become a massive industry, but many of them aren't very environmentally friendly due to their huge power demands, which are often met through the burning of fossil fuels. One proposed answer to this problem is for the facilities to use their own sustainable power sources in the form of miniature nuclear reactors.
globalspec.com
Theories, calculations of internal combustion engines
In 1860, Etienne Lenoir invented the first commercially successful internal combustion (IC) engine. This engine was used to power a three-wheeled car at a speed of about two miles per hour. However, this engine’s single-cylinder design gave it a tendency to overheat and produce low efficiency. IC engines have...
The Impact Of Transportation On Climate Change: Examining The Role of Cars
As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it's worth looking at how transportation contributes to this dilemma. In this article, we'll investigate the role of cars as we break down their contribution to global warming and explore ways to reduce their environmental impact. So, buckle up and let's go on a journey towards a greener future!
psychologytoday.com
Transilience: A New Way to Think About Climate Change
It is increasingly imperative that we better understand the psychology of human action and inaction regarding climate change. Researchers have proposed a three-factor “Climate Change Transilience Scale” grounded in persistence, adaptability, and transformability. Further studies are needed to evaluate the relationships between transilience, health, and behavior. By Grant...
Wireless electronics can power trillions of IoT sensors. Here's how
How great it would have been if your smartphone, laptop, car, and home appliances could interact and share information with one another all the time —- to make your life more comfortable and easy-going. This exciting possibility can be turned into reality via the Internet of Things (IoT), a...
chemengonline.com
Wireless device detects coronavirus — no batteries required
A collaborative research group in Japan has engineered a self-sustaining device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 particles or droplets in air. The device, which requires no batteries, employs a magnetostrictive clad plate composed of iron, cobalt and nickel, generating power via alternative magnetization caused by vibration. The vibration resonance frequency of the Fe-Co/Ni plates, which are coated with the receptor protein coronaviruses use to enter our cells, changes when the virus is absorbed, providing an indication that COVID-19 particles are in the air.
Comments / 0