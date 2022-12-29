Read full article on original website
This weekend's snow and rain storm might not have been a major weather event in Massachusetts and southern New England, but it certainly was up north. State police in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont said they responded to over 500 crashes and slide-offs from Friday through Saturday as snow and ice coated roadways.
