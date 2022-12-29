Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
Sioux City PD looking for suspects of multiple burglaries
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in multiple burglaries.
q957.com
Woman dead following New Years Eve crash near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 40-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night. According to the crash report, the driver of a Saturn was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 Saturday night, west of Canton. The 57-year-old male entered the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and collided with the woman’s Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him.
kiwaradio.com
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
siouxlandnews.com
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
Sioux City Journal
Patricia 'Patty' (Haupert) McGuire
Patricia "Patty" (Haupert) McGuire of Sioux City and formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cards may be sent to 2724 Oleander Ct., Sioux City, IA 51106. Patricia Haupert was born on Jan. 11, 1943. She grew up on the family farm near...
Sioux City Journal
Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday
SIOUX CITY — A longtime Sioux City pizzeria will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday. Citing the pandemic, increasing costs of ingredients and a change in ownership, Tony's Pizza, 1917 Pierce St., announced its closure on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We want to thank everyone...
