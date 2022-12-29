CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 40-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night. According to the crash report, the driver of a Saturn was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 Saturday night, west of Canton. The 57-year-old male entered the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and collided with the woman’s Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him.

CANTON, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO