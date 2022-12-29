Read full article on original website
q957.com
Heroes Behind the Badges continues; Sioux Falls Police catching up to Sioux Falls Fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The annual Sioux Falls Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive is underway. Donate during the friendly competition between Sioux Falls Fire and Sioux Falls Police at Sanford or Avera donor rooms. Donors receive a t-shirt designed by the department they choose, a Skyforce ticket, and an appetizer at Texas Roadhouse. The next mobile location will be here at our Midwest Communications building, at 500 S Phillips Avenue, on Tuesday morning. The fire department holds a slight lead with 387 donations. Police have 367.
q957.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for child predator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha Country sheriff needs your help finding a child predator. Authorities are looking for Edward Meng Jr. who is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16 years old. Meng is 41 years old, stands five foot eleven and weighs 250 pounds.
q957.com
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
q957.com
Calling all burger lovers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s time to prepare your tastebuds. The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle has begun. Burger lovers have 27 downtown restaurants they can visit and judge the featured burger this month. Categories include patty, bun, toppings, creativity, and customer service. Post photos of participating burger contenders to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the restaurant name and the hashtag #BurgerBattle23 to be featured on social media. Find more information at dtsf.com.
q957.com
Minnehaha County Commission to prepare for 2023 elections
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Preparing for the 2023 election cycle will take center stage at the Minnehaha County Commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday. The Commissioners will Establish Polling Locations in Minnehaha County, as well as Consider a Resolution Establishing Rates of Pay for Election Workers, and Polling Location Rental Rates.
q957.com
Stampede send 2022 out with a 4-3 overtime win over Capitols
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club earned its third win of the week in a 4-3 victory over the Madison Capitols. The Capitols, who ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference coming into the weekend, opened the scoreboard with a goal 3:11 into the first period. Jack Musa increased the Capitols’ lead to two goals with a goal at the 12:52 mark in the first period. Minutes later, the Stampede answered back with a goal from Will McDonough, assisted by Evan Murr and Ryan Gordon, to close the first period out, 2-1.
