My trip to soccer’s Mount OIympus: The day I met Pele | Klapisch
I grew up in a Portuguese-speaking household, courtesy of my Brazilian mother. She came to the U.S. from the city of Manaus in the Amazon, an immigrant who at age 30 didn’t speak a word of English. She learned - sort of. Little by little it became apparent I...
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States took an early 1-0 lead over Germany Monday at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Ninth-ranked Fritz won 96 percent (26/27) of first serve...
Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95; was first pope to resign in 600 years
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral...
